Honoring LA's War Dead This Memorial Day Weekend

For most people, Memorial Day weekend is a way to kick off summer festivities like getting together for bbq’s or going on weekend getaways.

For combat veterans, Memorial Day weekends means all that, and more.

It’s been over two decades since the start of the Global War on Terror that has killed more than 7,000 U.S. troops.

John Motter served in the Marines as corps infantryman in Iraq and Afghanistan. He says on Memorial Day, he can't help thinking about the fact that since 9/11 more activity duty and vets have died by suicide than in combat.

“Memorial Day is like a pretty hollow feeling holiday to me," Motter said. "It's something when it comes up, I just see like, mattress sales and days at the beach or whatever, and no one even thinks of the context of why they're getting the day off.”

Motter lost his friend, Lance Corporal Vasquez, during a foot patrol in Afghanistan. He was his point man and mine sweeper.

Now, Motter asks that people offer a few minutes to remember those killed, and to think of ways to prevent future wars.



About Memorial Day's origins

Memorial Day differs from Veterans Day in November because it specifically honors those who have died in U.S. military service. The tradition of placing flags and flowers on military graves started in the post-Civil War years, at first to commemorate those killed in that war and later expanded to include all war dead.

It was recognized nationally for the first time in 1868 — known as Decoration Day — with a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, just across the Potomac from Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says this about that first national event:

Approximately 11,250 White and Black Union soldiers were buried along with about 350 Confederate soldiers; more than half were buried as unknowns. The ceremony was held around the Arlington mansion, decorated with flags and draped for mourning. Nearby was the "very profuse decoration of the main tomb where the remains of 2,111 unknown soldiers are buried." Once the home of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, the dwelling and land around it was designated a national cemetery in 1864 by General Meigs.

Memorial Day Services

If you’d like to take part in Memorial Day services, you have a few options.

Los Angeles National Cemetery

950 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. Speakers include Maj. General Evan Dertien and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass

Fleet Week in San Pedro

250 S. Harbor Blvd. San Pedro Monday, May 29 at 5 p.m. Memorial Service at the USS Iowa Events are scheduled all weekend, including tours of the USS Iowa and other ships, aircraft flyovers and musical performances. Full schedule



Peace Week in San Pedro

250 S. Harbor Blvd. San Pedro Sunday, May 28 at the USS Iowa, Veterans for Peace has scheduled a "peace balloon and flyering" from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 28 at the USS Iowa, Veterans for Peace has scheduled a candelight vigil from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

