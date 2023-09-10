Support for LAist comes from
News

Skateboard Event Turned Destructive In Hollywood

By Fiona Ng, Daniel Martinez
Published Sep 10, 2023 8:46 AM
Topline:

Police are investigating a skateboarding event that turned destructive in Hollywood on Saturday. No injury was reported.

What happened: About 1,500 people gathered in the early afternoon on Saturday for "Skate Jam Hollywood" in the 1600 block of North Cherokee in Hollywood.

By evening, there were reports of fireworks being set off, and trash cans and a car being set on fire, according to Norma Eisenman, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

After arriving on the scene, police formed a scrimmage line and dispersed the crowd.

Three people were arrested for vandalism, according to Eisenman.

