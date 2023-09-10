Skateboard Event Turned Destructive In Hollywood

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

Police are investigating a skateboarding event that turned destructive in Hollywood on Saturday. No injury was reported.

What happened: About 1,500 people gathered in the early afternoon on Saturday for "Skate Jam Hollywood" in the 1600 block of North Cherokee in Hollywood.

By evening, there were reports of fireworks being set off, and trash cans and a car being set on fire, according to Norma Eisenman, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

After arriving on the scene, police formed a scrimmage line and dispersed the crowd.

Three people were arrested for vandalism, according to Eisenman.

