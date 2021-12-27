Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Here’s How You Can Help SoCal’s Afghan Refugees

By  Leslie Berestein Rojas
Published Dec 27, 2021 6:00 AM
A group of Afghan Refugees Arrive At Dulles Airport. About eight people walk single file out of the terminal - a young boy in a mask carries a plastic bag slung over his right shoulder. Behind him a woman in an orange outfit and head covering carries a baby. Behind are walk. more children and adults.
Refugees walk through the departure terminal to a bus at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

As of Dec. 21, there were 4,719 new Afghans refugees resettled in California, according to the U.S. State Department.

Refugee resettlement agencies expect thousands more families to arrive in the next several months, as more Afghan refugees leave the U.S. military bases where they’ve been housed since the U.S.-backed government fell to the Taliban in August.

This means finding these families temporary and long-term affordable housing, not an easy task in Southern California. It also means connecting them with critical public services, getting kids into local schools, and helping adults find work.

At the same time, local resettlement agencies are stretched thin: Only four local organizations are currently doing resettlement work. They’ve been partnering with other nonprofits and faith groups, and also reaching out to the community for donations and in-kind support.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Jose Serrano of World Relief in Garden Grove listed a few of the basics that newly arrived families will need::

“The most critical things that families are needing right now that have arrived from Afghanistan are housing, housing, housing, housing,” he said. “And then also just very basic essentials, like warm clothes, right? Like coats, especially, since it's pretty cold. As well as … even just debit cards they can use.”

Serrano also mentioned cell phones and computers, which refugees will need as they look for jobs. World Relief’s Garden Grove office managed resettlement cases until demand dried up during the Trump administration; now it works in a support role alongside the local resettlement agencies that are still active.

With the demand for housing especially critical, some resettlement groups are seeking potential landlords who may be willing to rent a vacant apartment, as well as host families who have space to temporarily house newly-arrived refugees.

If you want to help, here is a list of agencies working to resettle refugees in Southern California:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

International Institute of Los Angeles

International Rescue Committee

Interfaith Refugee & Immigration Service

Uplift Charity

World Relief

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about immigration and emerging communities in LA?

Related Stories