Health

Newsom Says Johnson And Johnson Vaccine Pause Won't Affect June 15 Reopening Date

By  Megan Nguyen
Published Apr 13, 2021 1:45 PM
A syringe is filled with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on March 11.
(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP)
The state of California is pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots, and many counties — including L.A. — are following suit.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that the shots only make up 4% of the state's vaccine supply from the federal government, and that the pause will not affect the state's plans to reopen on June 15.

Out of an abundance of caution CA will follow the CDC & FDA & temporarily pause use of J&J.J&J is just 4% of CA’s supply from the feds right now.Vaccines are still overwhelmingly safe.We’re vaccinating 3+ million people a week and are still on track to fully reopen 6/15.

According to the office of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, the decision meant that the city had to cancel homeless and in-home vaccinations — they were using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for those efforts.

Residents with appointments at city-run sites who were scheduled to receive a Johnson and Johnson vaccine will receive a Pfizer dose instead. Vaccine providers in L.A. County will contact patients about rescheduling or providing a new appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

