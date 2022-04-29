LA County COVID Cases Up 40% From Last Week; Health Officials Point To Variants

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

It's certainly not a surge, but coronavirus transmission is on the rise — again — in Los Angeles County.

Officials say the daily average of new, reported cases has increased by nearly 40% in just the past week alone, and nearly tripled compared to a month ago.

They're blaming the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant — plus the emergence of a new Omicron descendent that scientists are calling BA.2.12.1.

That subvariant now accounts for about 7% of confirmed cases in L.A. County.

(Courtesy L.A. County )

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says that while the numbers are still a far lower than what we saw during this winter's Omicron wave, the increase in transmission is still a concern.

"Is there a second surge on the horizon? I hope not," she said. "We're seeing an increase in cases that's pretty significant. We started to see a small increase in hospitalizations."

Ferrer notes the number of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals is still relatively low. Cases are going up as restrictions have eased — and in the wake of spring break and holidays. She added she hopes the increase "stabilizes fairly soon without going much higher."