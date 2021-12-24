LA County COVID Cases Have Tripled This Week, Though Hospitalizations Are Slower To Grow

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

L.A. County's COVID-19 cases continue to climb, with health officials reporting nearly 10,000 new infections on Friday; the highest this year since January.

The number represents a tripling in cases since the beginning of the week.

The county's positivity rate is also up to nearly 10% over the last seven weeks. Officials also reported 21 new deaths on Friday, and 801 hospitalizations.

That’s the highest number of hospitalizations since early October.

The numbers are still far lower than this time last year, when L.A. County was averaging 15,500 new cases per day and 7,200 hospitalizations.