Health

LA County COVID Cases Have Tripled This Week, Though Hospitalizations Are Slower To Grow

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Dec 24, 2021 1:09 PM
Cars stop at a drive-through testing location in Los Angeles. A woman wearing a face mask stands at the drivers side door speaking to the driver. Large white signs reading "COVID TESTING AHEAD" are at the front and back of the photo.
A drive-through COVID-19 testing center in Los Angeles.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
L.A. County's COVID-19 cases continue to climb, with health officials reporting nearly 10,000 new infections on Friday; the highest this year since January.

The number represents a tripling in cases since the beginning of the week.

The county's positivity rate is also up to nearly 10% over the last seven weeks. Officials also reported 21 new deaths on Friday, and 801 hospitalizations.

That’s the highest number of hospitalizations since early October.

The numbers are still far lower than this time last year, when L.A. County was averaging 15,500 new cases per day and 7,200 hospitalizations.

