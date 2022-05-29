Gov. Gavin Newsom Tests Positive For COVID
Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning.
He reports having only mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid. According to a statement, Newsom is in isolation but will continue to work remotely.
This morning, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19. He will remain in isolation at least through June 2 & until he tests negative.— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 28, 2022
He is vaccinated & has received two booster shots.
Vaccinations & boosters remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/MwVZbCgzoV
Newsom will remain in isolation until at least June 2, and will wait to emerge until he receives a negative test.
The governor's positive test comes as COVID cases are again on the rise in L.A. County and California. On Thursday, county officials reported 6,245 new cases — the first time the county has topped the 6,000 mark since February.
The latest rise is fueled by BA.2 subvariants.
Newsom received his second booster about a week-and-a-half ago.