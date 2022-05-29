Gov. Gavin Newsom Tests Positive For COVID

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning.

He reports having only mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid. According to a statement, Newsom is in isolation but will continue to work remotely.

This morning, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19. He will remain in isolation at least through June 2 & until he tests negative.



He is vaccinated & has received two booster shots.



Vaccinations & boosters remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/MwVZbCgzoV — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 28, 2022

Newsom will remain in isolation until at least June 2, and will wait to emerge until he receives a negative test.

The governor's positive test comes as COVID cases are again on the rise in L.A. County and California. On Thursday, county officials reported 6,245 new cases — the first time the county has topped the 6,000 mark since February.

The latest rise is fueled by BA.2 subvariants.

Newsom received his second booster about a week-and-a-half ago.