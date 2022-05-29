Support for LAist comes from
Health

Gov. Gavin Newsom Tests Positive For COVID

By  Zoe Kurland
Published May 29, 2022 11:58 AM
Gov. Gavin Newsom in a dark suit and tie stands at a lectern with the state seal, flanked by American flags.
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives the 2022 State of the State speech from Sacramento on March 8, 2022.
(Andrew Nixon
/
CapRadio)
Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning.

He reports having only mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid. According to a statement, Newsom is in isolation but will continue to work remotely.

Newsom will remain in isolation until at least June 2, and will wait to emerge until he receives a negative test.

The Brief

The governor's positive test comes as COVID cases are again on the rise in L.A. County and California. On Thursday, county officials reported 6,245 new cases — the first time the county has topped the 6,000 mark since February.

The latest rise is fueled by BA.2 subvariants.

Newsom received his second booster about a week-and-a-half ago.

