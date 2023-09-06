COVID Mandate Ban
Topline:
The Huntington Beach City Council voted to approve a resolution to ban mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the city, but it likely doesn’t hold much legal weight. State law requires local health departments to implement state health orders and cities can’t supersede state laws. The state hasn't indicated it is going to reinstate any type of mandate.
The resolution: The resolution passed on a 4-3 vote and says individuals “should have a right to choose” whether or not to wear a mask or get vaccinated. City attorney Michael Gates told LAist in an email that the resolution formalizes the city’s position against “overreaching broad mask and vaccine mandates by other government agencies” and that “it was important to City Council to take this public position on a policy to ban mask and vaccine mandates.”
A political stunt? Former Mayor Kim Carr, who served during the height of the pandemic says the resolution is “performative” and “half-baked.” “Nobody’s talking about mask mandates. Nobody’s talking about vaccine mandates,” she said. “This is just more fear mongering and trying to get people angry about something.”
What’s next: Like other Southern California counties, Orange County has seen a recent increase in COVID cases, and hospitalizations have trended up since July. The state ended the COVID public health emergency earlier this year and the California Department of Public Health hasn't indicated it will reinstate any type of mandate. The resolution will be presented and voted on for formal adoption at a later city council meeting.
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
LA Prosecutors Charge Man With Falsely Claiming To Be A Doctor For Years. They're Asking Patients To Come ForwardProsecutors say Stephan Gevorkian's patients include people with cancer. He faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.
-
Before navigating domestic life in the United States, AAPI immigrants often navigated difficult lives in their motherlands, dealing with everything from poverty to war.
-
There are plenty of factors in life that contribute to happiness. But could keeping in touch with your loved ones be the most important?
-
The new California law makes it a crime to sell flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.