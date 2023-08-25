LA’s COVID Indicators Trend Up For A Fifth Week
Keep up with our local independent news
Topline:
For a fifth consecutive week, COVID cases are up. Test positivity is almost as high as last summer.
How bad is it? It’s certainly a trend, but health officials cautioned that compared to other points during the pandemic, “hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low.”
The amount of coronavirus in L.A. County wastewater has more than doubled since early July, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. It’s now at 28% of last winter’s peak amount. Meanwhile, the average of 512 daily reported cases is a nearly 35% increase over last week. Reported cases do not include home tests, so the actual number of COVID infections is likely much higher. And the number of people in the hospital with COVID continues to grow.
Why is COVID going up now? “The increase in Covid-19 circulation is likely the combined result of multiple factors, including summer travel, return to school, and the emergence of new Covid-19 variant strains,” county health officials said in a statement.
What new strain? Of circulating strains, 98% are descendants of Omicron XBB, which is what the fall COVID vaccine will target. The shots will likely be released next month. The new BA.2.86 is the most mutated version of coronavirus since Omicron, raising fears among health officials of a rise in re-infections. So far, health officials say the highly mutated BA.2.86 hasn’t shown up in L.A. County wastewater testing. As with past strains and the sheer population size of L.A. County, it’s likely here, but not common. It remains to be seen if it’s transmissible enough to cause another surge.
The virus may change but protections don't: Get tested if you’re sick, and stay away from other people if you test positive. To protect yourself you can always wear a mask, especially if you’re high risk. To access free telehealth services for treatment, contact the Public Health Call Center, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., at (833) 540-0473.
-
Hurricane Hilary is poised to dump several inches of rain on L.A. this weekend. It could also go down in history as the first tropical storm to make landfall here since 1939.
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
Keep calm. Secure that ticket in a very safe place. And call in the financial pros. With no winner Friday, the jackpot now tops $1.55 billion.
-
Scientists brought in trees from around the world to see which ones can thrive in hot and dry conditions with minimal water. Will these soon line a road near you?
-
Grassroots groups are working to retrofit existing trusted community spaces with solar panels and battery power to become climate "resilience hubs."
-
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers rejected the SAG-AFTRA union's request for a separate type of residual payment that actors would get once their programs hit streaming services.