Pink's Hot Dogs To Close For 2 Months Amid Covid Surge

Pink's Hot Dogs announced it will close for approximately two months, starting this weekend.

Located at the corner of Melrose and La Brea, the 82-year-old hot dog stand will close on Sunday, January 3 at 7 p.m. "to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge." It will reopen some time in March 2021, according to a December 31 tweet.

Pink’s is open through the New Year’s weekend until Sunday at 7 p.m. We will be closing for two months as of Monday morning, the 4th in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge. See you in March. Please stay safe and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/U109byB3yS — Pink's Hot Dogs (@pinkshotdogs) January 1, 2021

Pink's, which opened in 1939, is a tourist destination and a popular pit stop for late-night partiers. Without either of those revenue streams, the Hollywood hot dog stand has probably been hurting for business.

It's hardly the only restaurant to close, whether temporarily or permanently. 2020 was a brutal year for restaurants. By some estimates, the pandemic may end up shuttering up to a one-third of Southern California's restaurants.