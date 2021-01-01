Support for LAist comes from
Food

Pink's Hot Dogs To Close For 2 Months Amid Covid Surge

By Elina Shatkin
Published Jan 1, 2021 2:00 PM
PINKS CLOSES
In 2018, Pink's Hot Dogs paid respect to Aretha Franklin. The stand has been popular with celebrities, tourists and locals for years.
(Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)
Pink's Hot Dogs announced it will close for approximately two months, starting this weekend.

Located at the corner of Melrose and La Brea, the 82-year-old hot dog stand will close on Sunday, January 3 at 7 p.m. "to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge." It will reopen some time in March 2021, according to a December 31 tweet.

Pink's, which opened in 1939, is a tourist destination and a popular pit stop for late-night partiers. Without either of those revenue streams, the Hollywood hot dog stand has probably been hurting for business.

It's hardly the only restaurant to close, whether temporarily or permanently. 2020 was a brutal year for restaurants. By some estimates, the pandemic may end up shuttering up to a one-third of Southern California's restaurants.

Elina Shatkin connects connect hungry Angelenos — through food — to the culture, history, people and neighborhoods that make up our city.

