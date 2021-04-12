Battling Vaccine Miscommunication Among Firefighters
Even though firefighters were some of the first to be offered a COVID-19 vaccine, many are still refusing to get it.
That's a problem, given that they're regularly exposed to people infected with the virus and there have been big outbreaks at firehouses in recent months.
But one local fire department is turning to behavioral science to battle misinformation driving the vaccine hesitancy. And it might be working.
READ THE FULL STORY:
Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.