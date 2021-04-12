Battling Vaccine Miscommunication Among Firefighters

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Even though firefighters were some of the first to be offered a COVID-19 vaccine, many are still refusing to get it.

That's a problem, given that they're regularly exposed to people infected with the virus and there have been big outbreaks at firehouses in recent months.

But one local fire department is turning to behavioral science to battle misinformation driving the vaccine hesitancy. And it might be working.

