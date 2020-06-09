Online And IRL Events This Week: June 8 - 11

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on schools, stores, businesses and events. With in-person concerts, talks, comedy shows, food festivals and other gatherings cancelled, we have turned our events column into a "nonevents" column. It will remain this way as long as social distancing and stay-at-home orders are in effect.

During this difficult time, please consider contributing to your local arts organizations or to individual artists and performers.

If you want a bit of a mental break, here are a few online and IRL events to check out -- from a Project Involve film screening to the Hola Mexico online film fest to a gender equality roundtable discussion. The Latin Alternative Music Conference opens its sessions to all. And since it is Pride Month, Love 2 Love You moves online.



Monday, June 8 - Wednesday, June 10



Project Involve (PI) Showcase

Film Independent screens a selection of short films from recent filmmakers. Notable alumni of the program include Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians); Jomo Fray (Selah and the Spades); LaToya Morgan (Into the Badlands); Justin Simien (Dear White People) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell). The new films will be available to watch on Monday and Tuesday; a Project Involve 2020 Showcase Q&A with featured filmmakers takes place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PDT.

COST: FREE, with registration; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 9; 4 p.m. PDT



Gender Equality in Music Roundtable

"EQFM" is an initiative for equality on the radio from WFUV, a New York-based public radio station. Its goal is 50 percent representation of women and gender minorities in its music mixes, features and events. On Monday, the station hosts a roundtable discussion on Facebook hosted by Julianne Welby of WNYC with panelists that include artist Amanda Shires, NPR Music's Ann Powers and journalist Alan Light.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, June 8 - Saturday, June 13



Love 2 Love You: A PRIDE 50th Anniversary Celebration

This digital Pride celebration features six days of Queer content and livestreams. The programming begins on Monday at 5 p.m. on Twitch with Queer Docuseries - Voices of History. Other happenings through the week include Queer Kitchen with Heidi Marsh, KINRGY with Juianne Hough and Mike Munich, and a Vogue Battle - Banjee Ball (HBO's Legendary).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 9; 6:30 p.m. PDT



Sandra Tsing Loh in Conversation with Aimee Liu

Diesel Books presents a virtual discussion of Tsing Loh's newest book The Madwoman and the Roomba. She humorously discusses middle age, where she feels like she's "living a disorganized 25-year-old's life in an 85-year-old's malfunctioning body." Bestselling author Liu (Flash House, Cloud Mountain) will interview Loh. This event will be held on Crowdcast.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO

The Latin Alternative Music Conference takes place online this week from June 9 - 13. (Poster courtesy of LAMC)

Tuesday, June 9 - Saturday, June 13



Latin Alternative Music Conference

The conference moves its talks, workshops and events online this year. LAMC opens with a workshop about Tik Tok Best Practices and includes sessions with Mala Rodriguez, Gaby Moreno, Lido Pimienta and Thee Sinseers as well as a Juanes interview.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO

ESCAPE Trailer | 2020 from Heidi Duckler Dance on Vimeo.

Thursday, June 11; 5 p.m. PDT



Escape

Heidi Duckler Dance presents a film screening of its 2019 performances at the Centro de Experimentación Escénica in Valdivia, Chile, and at the LOFT International Dance Festival in Concepción, Chile. HDD used dance as a tool of expression and resistance as Chile was undergoing social upheaval with protests throughout the country. The resulting film looks at both the Chilean and American experiences. A talkback with the creators through Zoom takes place on Thursday.

COST: Free with RSVP, $15 suggested donation; MORE INFO





Thursday, June 11; 4 - 8 p.m. PDT

Free Cookout Fundraiser

Dave's Chillin N Grillin (at 5715 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park) hosts a fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to Black Lives Matter, The Black Business Association LA and Marsha P. Johnson Foundation. Stop by for free food and to come together as a community. Organizers ask that guests wear masks and practice social distancing protocols.

COST: Free, but donations suggested; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 11; 4:30 p.m. PDT



Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine

The family of the late, legendary songwriter and musician, along with Oh Boy Records, will share memories and songs while raising money for several charitable organizations including NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Alive, whose Grief Center is providing free counseling sessions to anyone in Middle Tennessee who has had a family member die of COVID-19. Prine himself succumbed to the virus on April 7. Watch on multiple platforms including Prine's YouTube and Facebook channels.

COST: FREE, but donations encouraged; MORE INFO

The Hola Mexico Film Festival extends its virtual run, showcasing recent films by Mexican filmmakers. (Courtesy of Hola Mexico Film Festival)

Ongoing



Hola Mexico Film Festival

By popular demand, the festival extends its online run, giving people access to some of the best films to come out of Mexico in recent years. Screenings this week include Vuelve a la vida by Carlos Hagerman (June 11), Heli directed by Amat Escalante (June 12), Paraíso by Mariana Chenillo (June 13) and Abel from director Diego Luna (June 14).

COST: $4.99; MORE INFO

Ongoing Monday through Friday; 5 p.m. PDT



MEWS! with Alice Wetterlund and Biscuit

If the news -- real or fake -- is getting you down, tune into this mewscast as comic Wetterlund and her cat give you their take on the news. Check out @alicewetterlund on IG Live.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO





