Marvelous Online And IRL Offerings This Week: April 5 - 8

Attend Q&As with Oscar-nominated filmmakers and cast. Laugh along with Lapkus & Tompkins. Take socially distant salsa lessons under the stars. Learn what can be done to thrive in a post-apocalyptic world. Check out Reservoir Dogs at the drive-in. Sample Nigerian dishes at a new downtown L.A. spot.

Monday, April 5 - Thursday, April 8



Awards Season Q&As

The American Cinematheque presents a series of Q&As with Oscar-nominated films, performers and directors. The virtual programming begins with One Night in Miami and Leslie Odom Jr. (Monday) and a Q&A for The United States vs. Billie Holiday with Andra Day (Tuesday). It's followed by a Promising Young Woman Q&A with actor Carey Mulligan, filmmaker Emerald Fennell, editor Frédéric Thoraval and producer Josey McNamara as well as a Better Days Q&A with director Derek Kwok-cheung Tsang (both on Wednesday). The week wraps with a Soul Q&A with Pete Docter (Thursday).

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, April 5; 5 p.m. PT



Writing Toward Liberation: A Conversation with Jody Armour, Bidhan Roy, and Maytha Alhassen

This Los Angeles Review of Books virtual event invites scholars, USC Law professor Armour and Cal State LA English professor Roy (founder of the incarcerated artist platform WordsUncaged), to discuss the power of language andnarrative in imagining alternatives to incarceration and the prison industrial complex. The discussion is moderated by journalist and historian Maytha Alhassen.

COST: FREE with RSVP, but suggested donations of $5 - $50; MORE INFO

Dynasty Typewriter presents Lauren Lapkus and Paul F. Tompkins performing a two-person improv set. (Courtesy Dynasty Typewriter)

Monday, April 6; 5 p.m. PT



Lapkus & Tompkins: Two April Fools

The two comics team up, once again, for a night of improv and hilarity.

COST:$5 - $10; MORE INFO

Flames rise near homes during the Blue Ridge Fire on Oct. 27, 2020, in Chino Hills. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Tuesday, April 6; 1 p.m. PT



How Do Our Cities Prepare for the Post-Apocalypse?

Zócalo and University of Toronto continue The World We Want series with a discussion on surviving a post-apocalyptic world -- hopefully without the zombies. Global pandemics, climate change, floods, fires, mass migrations and economic instability are all signs of massive change. What can be done now to ensure that our most vulnerable communities have a better chance of recovering and thriving in the future?

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesdays, April 6 - 27; 6:30 p.m.



Tuesday Night Dance: Salsa

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Argyle Plaza

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Get ready to shake those boo-tays in a safe, socially distant manner under the stars. Lyrik Cruz leads upbeat Salsa classes all month long for dancers of all levels. Masks must be worn by all participants and you'll be spaced eight feet apart from others. Dance movements will be stationary.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

The Autry in Griffith Park reopens to the public this week. (Danielle Klebanow Photography)

Tuesday, April 6



The Autry Reopens

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

The museum opens to the public with safety protocols in place. Currently on view are exhibitions When I Remember I See Red: American Indian Art and Activism in California, which features the work of 40 Native artists, and Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale, with paintings and sculptures by more than 60 Western artists.

COST: FREE with RSVP through April 18; MORE INFO

In this screenshot from the DNCC's livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Tammy Duckworth addresses the virtual convention. (Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Tuesday, April 7; 6 p.m. PT



Senator Tammy Duckworth in Conversation with Bradley Whitford

Sen. Duckworth tells her story in this Live Talks L.A. event. In her memoir Every Day Is a Gift, she takes readers through her life, including the 2004 explosion from an Iraqi RPG in the cockpit of her U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. After more than a year of recovery, in which she learned how to walk again on prosthetic legs, she entered the political fray, serving on both the state and national levels, including winning a U.S. Senate seat in 2016. She'll be in conversation with actor Bradley Whitford (The West Wing).

COST: $39; MORE INFO

The ONE Archives Foundation presents an online panel discussion on LGBTQ+ photography, history and archives. (Courtesy of the Nini-Treadwell Collection © "Loving" by 5 Continents Editions)

Wednesday, April 7; 5 p.m.



Recognized / Recognizability: LGBTQ Photo Archives and History

The ONE Archives Foundation presents an online panel discussion on LGBTQ+ photography, history and archives, moderated by artist and educator Kaucyila Brooke. Joining Brooke are panelists Neal Baer, Zackary Drucker, Texas Isaiah, Kang Seung Lee and Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell. The discussion is inspired by the recent publication of Loving: A Photographic History of Men in Love, 1850s-1950s, authored by Nini and Treadwell.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 7; 6 p.m.



LGBTQIA+ Landscape: Rocío Carlos & Gustavo Hernandez

Listen to poetry and a discussion of representation of the local LGBTQIA+ community at this WeHo Reads program, presented with Book Soup. Guests include Rocío Carlos, author of the (other) house, and Gustavo Hernandez, author of Flower Grand First, and musical guests Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles. Watch the program on the WeHo Arts Youtube Channel.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 7; noon



Rec Center: Accessible Yoga & Breathwork

Grand Park introduces a new family-friendly digital series, REC (Refresh, Empower, Create) Center, that supports health equity through recreational, educational and creative approaches to health. Each Wednesday at noon through May, learn or take part in a new 30-minute activity. This week, all ages and levels are invited to take part in a yoga and breathing session.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The museum at La Brea Tar Pits reopens to the public this week. (Photography by Gina Cholick, courtesy of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County )

Thursday, April 8



La Brea Tarpits and Museum Reopening

5801 Wilshire Blvd, Mid-Wilshire

The Tar Pits are reopening gradually, Thursdays through Sundays, and will expand to more days over the coming months. Timed tickets must be reserved online and will be available on a first come/first served basis.

COST: $7 - $15 admission; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 8; 8 p.m. PT



Reservoir Dogs

Electric Dusk Drive-In

Glendale Sears Parking Lot

211 West California Ave., Glendale

The Secret Movie Club screens Quentin Tarantino's 1992 heist film at the drive-in.

COST: Tickets start at $23; MORE INFO

Ongoing



The Groundlings: This is Us

For a limited time, the Groundlings comedy theater presents a VOD panel discussion featuring its Black alumni and Main Company members. The panel includes Jordan Black, Daniele Gaither, Julian Gant, Phil LaMarr and Lyric Lewis with moderator and Main Company member Leonard Robinson. They'll discuss sketch and improv as well as race and why representation matters.

COST: $5; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick



Chad

The new comedy is created by Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live), who stars as a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy navigating his freshman year of high school -- while on a mission to become popular. The single-camera comedy features Pedrad as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Chad premieres on TBS on Tuesday, April 6 at 10:30 p.m.

Post & Beam reopened for dining, returning favorite dishes like shrimp and grits to the menu. (Travis McCoy Photography)





Dine & Drink Deals

Here are a few news, notes and options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

Bronx-born, Lagos-raised Simileoluwa ("Simi") Adebajo launches her Nigerian takeout and delivery spot Eko Kitchen LA on Thursday, April 8, in the Arts District (out of the Crafted Kitchen at 672 S. Santa Fe Ave). She opened a Nigerian restaurant in San Francisco in 2019 but has moved her operation to Southern California. Takeout/delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub) runs Wednesdays to Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Oste, the Roman-style pinseria and osteria located in Beverly Grove, launches its full dinner menu, including burrata focused dishes, mussels and an extensive list of pinsa (it's hand-pressed dough with toppings that's similar to pizza but isn't pizza).

pizza). Jeanne Cheng, the owner and creator of Kye's on Montana in Santa Monica, has opened a second Kye's location (operating out of Internet Food Court on Western) in Hollywood. All of her menu items -- including the Kyerito (a sandwich/wrap without bread -- are built on superfoods and incorporate Chinese medicinal principles. Most dishes are gluten-free and many have paleo or vegan options. Takeout and delivery only in the Hollywood location.

Happy hour (remember those?) returns to Nick + Stef's Steakhouse in downtown L.A., Tuesdays through Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. The new happy hour menu is offered for guests dining on the outdoor and indoor lounges only (not for takeout/delivery). Sample oysters on the half shell, steakhouse sliders, smoked deviled eggs, Old Fashioneds and a Lillet Rose Spritz.

The Japanese bakery and Cafe the Loaf became an instant hit in the Santa Clarita Valley when it opened earlier this year. From the same team behind Okayama Kobo in Anaheim, the Loaf uses traditional Japanese baking techniques and ingredients in their sweet and savory baked goods. Expect lines to get in, especially on weekend mornings.

Post & Beam in Baldwin Hills reopened this past weekend for in-person dining. Joining the team with chefs John and Roni Cleveland is new chef de cuisine Martin Draluck (formerly of Hatchet Hall). Post & Beam's core menu -- vegan crab cakes, shrimp grits, jerk catfish, beef short ribs, oysters -- returns with a focus on incorporating more local, family-owned products, farms and distributors.

