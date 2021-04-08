Awesome Online And IRL Happenings This Weekend: April 9 - 11

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Break out the Cracker Jack for the Dodgers' home opener. Do the socially distanced Time Warp as the Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to the drive-in. Snag some guava pie or a free ice cream bar. Score great deals at Dine Latino Restaurant Week. Learn about Catalina Island from pop culture historian Charles Phoenix. Watch cherry blossoms at their peak. Take part in a global dance party against white supremacy.

Friday, April 9; 1:10 p.m.



Dodgers Home Opener

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave., Elysian Park

The boys in blue take on the Washington Nationals for a weekend series. There's limited availability for all Dodger games in April because tickets are sold in socially distanced pods in groups of two to six seats. The game is also available to watch and listen to on SportsNet LA or Dodgers Radio AM570.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Friday, April 9; 8 p.m. PT



The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Drive-In at Mess Hall Market

Mess Hall at FLIGHT

1705 Flight Way, Tustin

Let's do the time warp again, thanks to Frida Cinema: Sing along (from your cars) to Jim Sharman's 1975 horror comedy musical starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick and Meat Loaf. Bring snacks from home or purchase dinner from participating Mess Hall restaurants including The Lost Bean, Big Parm and Slapfish.

COST: $30 per car; MORE INFO

This online play follows Jessica (Elizabeth Guest) as she hosts a virtual murder mystery party for her friends. (Courtesy Winterberg Manor)

Fridays and Saturdays through April 18



Murder at Winterberg Manor

The live theatrical production has its world premiere online, streaming for six nights. Written and directed by Meghan Pleticha (whose writing credits include HBO's Silicon Valley), the rom com/thriller is set during the pandemic but it's not about the pandemic. Instead, it follows Jessica (Elizabeth Guest) as she hosts a virtual murder mystery party for her friends.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Friday, April 9; 7:30 p.m. PT



Movie Night: Crazy Rich Asians

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Watch the hit 2018 romantic comedy, directed by Jon. M. Chu, starring Constance Wu as a woman who accompanies her longtime boyfriend (Henry Golding) to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. While on the trip, she meets his uber-wealthy family and his disapproving mother. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be in place.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Friday, April 9 - Sunday, April 11



Film Screening and Conversation: Aggie

Join Film at LACMA for a screening of the feature-length documentary about art collector and philanthropist Agnes "Aggie" Gund. Directed by her daughter, Catherine Gund, the film explores the intersection of art, race and justice. The event includes a discussion with director Gund, Helena Huang of Art for Justice Fund and artist Xaviera Simmons, moderated by LACMA curator Christine Y. Kim. Available on Vimeo.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, April 9; 7 p.m.



Valentine

Written, directed and performed by Tracy Ann Chapel, this virtual show focuses on the artist's dysfunctional, violent upbringing and her life in couture, the culinary arts, professional dance and the circus. After ditching an abusive husband, she meets a well-known individual online: Her celebrity crush. You have to attend to find out who it is, and if s/he becomes her valentine.

COST: $15.99; MORE INFO

The Mullin Automotive Museum reopens in Oxnard this weekend, featuring a number of classic cars like the Bugatti Atlantic. (Drew Phillips)

Friday, April 9



Mullin Automotive Museum Reopening

1421 Emerson Ave. Oxnard

The museum reopens to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Sunday. View rare and classic cars such as the 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic, the 1938 Hispano-Suiza Dubonnet H6B "Xenia," the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Goutte d'Eau as well as an extensive collection of Bugatti artwork, sculpture and furniture. Health protocols will be in place and face masks must be worn. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

COST: $10 - $16; MORE INFO

Comedian Kristen Studard is one of the contestants competing in the online game show, Pop Cultured. (Courtesy Pop Cultured)

Saturday, April 10; 9 p.m.



Pop Cultured

The movie-themed game show features three comedians competing against each other in improvised games. Contestants Kristen Studard, Guy Branum and Chris Fairbanks will be judged on their comic prowess by Jimmy Pardo.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Watch performance artist Kristina Wong's latest production, which focuses on API community members affected by mass incarceration. (Courtesy of the artist)

Saturday, April 10 - Sunday, April 11



From Number to Name

Performance artist, activist and elected political representative K​ristina Wong​ has a new work and it shares the stories of formerly incarcerated Asian Americans and those in the API community impacted by mass incarceration. The production, which has its world premiere online, asks viewers to reflect on current perceptions of the criminal justice system and its future. The work is presented by East West Players in partnership with API Rise.

COST: Pay-what-you-can; MORE INFO

The Catalina Island Museum welcomes Charles Phoenix, who presents his illustrated lecture 'Catalinaland,' virtually. (Charles Phoenix Kodachrome Collection, Catalina, 1957 )

Saturday, April 10; 6 p.m. PT



Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland

The Catalina Island Museum welcomes retro pop culture authority Charles Phoenix for an online performance on his YouTube channel. The lecture explores the island's landmarks, legends and lore, from the 1929 casino to Bird Park to the mysterious Catalina-shaped swimming pool. The presentation will be available for 48 hours after the live performance.

COST: $25 - $40; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 10; 6 p.m. PT



Join Lummis Days Virtual Noisemaker 2021

The festival of Northeast Los Angeles and the Lummis Day Community Foundation honor founders Eliot and Jain Sekuler with the 2021 "Noisemaker" Award. The evening features an hour of performances and testimonials from Suzanne Lummis, the Evangenitals, Richard Montoya of "Culture Clash" and The Andersons.

COST: Pay-what-you-can; MORE INFO

Angels Gate Cultural Center presents the art exhibition, 'Sanctuary of the Aftermath,' opening virtually Saturday, April 10. (Jeff Frost)

Saturday, April 10 - Saturday, June 12



Sanctuary of the Aftermath

Angels Gate Cultural Center opens its newest show virtually on Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The exhibition uses immersive video, auditory and installation art to redefine the gallery as a place to experience and take solace. The works, from several artists, explore how art can create new channels for connection even during periods of isolation. Register to receive opening reception information.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 10; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Victorian Tea & Vintage Fashion Show

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights

Sit down for a Victorian tea with sandwiches, desserts and, of course, tea while watching "All the World's a Stage," a vintage fashion show featuring Victorian threads. Wear your best outdoor ensembles and take photos with the models.

COST: $10 - $55 admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 10; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. PT



Angel City Market

10903 South Inglewood Ave., Inglewood

The monthly open-air market brings together dozens of small and local businesses to showcase their crafts, products and services. Mexican food and drinks will be available from La Feria Restaurant. Niosh and sip while you listen to live singers and DJ sets.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

The one-night only outdoor artshow LUMINEX features a number of installations, including 'Hollow Point 101' from Nancy Baker Cahill. (Nancy Baker Cahill)

Saturday, April 10; 7:30 - 11:30 p.m. PT



LUMINEX: Dialogues Of Light

W. Pico Blvd., S. Olive St., W. 11th St., S. Hope St., Flower St., downtown L.A.

The outdoor walkable digital art exhibition features work by L.A. artists Refik Anadol, Nancy Baker Cahill, Sarah Rara, Carole Kim, Luciana Abait and Akiko Yamashita, who play with light, sound and video at designated sites along the route. Use a QR code to view a walking map and to listen to audio messages from the artists (headphones recommended). The exhibition takes place within a five-block radius. Masks must be worn at all times at all exhibition sites.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 11; 6 p.m.



David Duchovny & Jeff VanderMeer Double Book Release

Attend a livestream discussion between Duchovny and VanderMeer as they discuss their new novels. Presented by Skylight Books and Dynasty Typewriter, Duchovny will chat about his fourth novel, Truly Like Lightning, which examines religion, sex, greed, human nature and the vanishing environment of an ancient desert through the lives of a Mormon family. In the thriller Hummingbird Salamander, VanderMeer explores climate change, identity and a disappearing world.

COST: $5 - $86 (two book bundle); MORE INFO

Travis Holcombe teaches kids of all ages how to be a dj as part of a LACMA Sunday family series. (digitaljockey, licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Sunday, April 11; 12:30 - 3 p.m.



Learn how to be a Deejay with DJ Travis Holcombe

Kids of all ages can join KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe on LACMA's YouTube channel on Sunday (and anytime thereafter) as he demystifies the art of the spin. He'll talk about music and teach a few skills for the turntables. The activity is part of LACMA's Andell Family Sundays Anytime series and is based on the art of Yoshitomo Nara.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 11; 12 - 6 p.m.



A Global Dance Party Against White Supremacy



Artist and Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors teams with the Hammer Museum to hold a global online dance party. The event serves as an antithesis to the 2020-21 suckshow while promoting healing through movement. Dance along as DJ collectives Cumbiatón and Everyday People play live sets from noon to 6pm on the Hammer site. It kicks off with a conversation between Cullors and Hammer curator Erin Christovale.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 11; 4 p.m. PT



Art Deco Entertainment Venues of the Post-Prohibition Years: A Postcard Pictorial

Join the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles on a virtual tour of five theater and entertainment complexes constructed in the 1930s, all of which display classic Art Deco and Streamline Moderne design. Diane Lapis and Anne Peck-Davis, authors of Cocktails Across America, illustrate their lecture with vintage postcards and ephemera. Three cocktail recipes will be sent in advance and will be prepared during the presentation so viewers can transport themselves to the post-Prohibition era.

COST: $10 - $14; MORE INFO

'Beni Hoshi' cherry blossoms are in full bloom at the Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge ( Courtesy Descanso Gardens)

Outdoors Pick



Cherry Blossoms

The cherry blossoms are in peak bloom this week at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. View the pink flowers of the Akebono cherry tree before they gradually fade to white or the long petals of the pink Beni Hoshi trees. As a bonus, lilacs are in full bloom at the gardens this week. Timed tickets are required. Admission: $5 - $15.

Streaming Pick



Slalom

An official selection from last year's Cannes Film Festival, this #MeToo drama marks the debut feature of filmmaker Charlène Favier (who also co-wrote the script). Noée Abita plays 15-year-old Lyz, a teen ski prodigy who earns success in the elite skiing world because of (or despite) her predatory coach. In French with English subtitles. The film opens Friday, April 9 at the Laemmle Pasadena and Laemmle Monica but is also available to watch virtually through Kino Marquee.

Porto's re-introduces a classic dessert, the guava pie, to its Bake at Home offerings, available for delivery across the country. (Courtesy of Porto's)





Dine & Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week, which runs through Sunday, April 11, showcases the depth and resilience of L.A.'s Latino restaurants . Check out Amara Chocolate & Coffee Café in Pasadena, El Marisquero Bar & Grill in the San Gabriel Valley and Whittier, El Paisa in Long Beach, La Golondrina Cafe in DTLA and Milpa Grille in Boyle Heights.

. Check out Amara Chocolate & Coffee Café in Pasadena, El Marisquero Bar & Grill in the San Gabriel Valley and Whittier, El Paisa in Long Beach, La Golondrina Cafe in DTLA and Milpa Grille in Boyle Heights. Cea-Lo L.A. recently opened in Sherman Oaks serving up soul food delights including crab cakes, fried fish, roasted Cornish game hens, shrimp and grits, black eyed peas, collard greens and hush puppies.

Glendale's Restaurant Week, which runs through April 10, showcases All India Cafe, Bar Verde, Big Chicken, Brewyard Beer Company, Dinah's Fried Chicken, Eden on Brand, Frida Mexican Restaurant, Porto's, Grillers Mediterranean Kitchen, Halal Guys, Mario's Italian Deli, Mr. Furley's Bar and Tavern on Brand, among others. All participating restaurants will be abiding by L.A. County Department of Health guidelines.

Local institution Porto's adds another classic option to its Bake at Home offerings: Rosa's Guava Pie. An original menu item through the early '90s, it was replaced with individually sized guava strudel. The pie is back and you can ship it anywhere in the U.S. It arrives frozen and ready to bake for $19.99.

Recently opened Vista, a Mediterranean food and cocktail pop-up by 71Above, is located on the 69th floor of the top of the U.S. Bank Tower Building in DTLA. The patio spot offers fabulous views and a family-style mezze menu featuring marinated feta, cilantro hummus, fatoush salad, olives and pickles (starting at $54 per person). Specialty cocktails are also available.

Van Leeuwen will visit two locations this weekend to hand out free ice cream bars. It'll be at the Silver Lake Farmers Market on Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Melrose Trading Post on Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until supplies last).

The James Beard-award winning Yuca's Hut -- an 8' x 10' building at 2056 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz -- just celebrated its 45th anniversary. The family-owned business, which is known for its cochinita pibil and carne asada, recently added chicken tacos to its menu.

HomeState's Texas-inspired fixins are now available for takeout in West Adams (3923 W. Jefferson Blvd.). The small outpost doesn't have seating but it does offer the usual menu of breakfast tacos, anytime tacos and migas from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To celebrate the Dodgers' home opener on Friday, Dunkin' restaurants throughout greater L.A. are offering a new Dodgers Signature Latte (a blueberry crisp latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar) for a limited time.

And a food-related job opportunity: L.A. County is looking for a director for its Food Equity Roundtable, "a new initiative to build a more sustainable & just food system." Salary is $125-150K/year. Applications are due tomorrow, April 9.

