USC To Mandate Boosters For All Faculty, Staff And Students

The University of Southern California will require all faculty, staff and students to receive a coronavirus vaccine booster as soon as they’re eligible, according to an announcement made Friday. The first week of courses will also be conducted remotely.

The school joins the California State University system and the University of California system in mandating the shots.

UC Irvine, UCLA, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego will also hold classes remotely for at least the first two weeks of the upcoming semester.

USC residence halls will open as scheduled on Jan. 6. Students will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before moving in, as well as prior to going back to in-person classes.

Students will also be required to undergo regular testing for the virus.

“We continue to closely monitor the spread of cases in our community, as well as the situation at other institutions,” said officials in the announcement. “We remain committed to keeping our campuses safe and continuing in-person instruction this spring.”

The statement noted that deadlines for boosters will be issued next week.