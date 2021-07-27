Long Beach Unified Says All-Day, In-Person Instruction Is A Go For The Upcoming School Year

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The Long Beach Unified School District announced Monday that students will be back on campus all day, every day starting August 31.

Masks will be required indoors, per the Long Beach Health Department, and will also need to be worn anywhere on campus.

Everyone will be asked to health screen themselves for COVID symptoms daily before stepping on campus, but for now, LBUSD Superintendent Jill Baker says virus vetting won’t go any further than that.

“Currently, we’re not planning to conduct COVID surveillance testing for staff or students,” she said in a video message to students and parents released late Monday afternoon.

There won’t be strict distancing requirements in the classroom, just desk spacing where possible. Extracurricular activities and playground use will be back in action.

Baker also said 1,400 teachers and administrators went through diversity, equity and inclusion training in preparation for the return to school. The district is the fourth largest in the state, with more than 70,000 students enrolled.

In May, former L.A. Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said the state's largest school district will offer all public school students the option for full-day, on-campus, in-person instruction when the fall semester begins in August. He said while LAUSD expects the majority of students to be back on campuses, the district must keep an online option in place for those who can't return or choose not to.