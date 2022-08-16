Activists Work To Preserve And Pass On Indigenous Serrano Language

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The Serrano language, one of nearly 100 Indigenous languages spoken in California, faces extinction after the last primary speaker died in 2002.

But some activists are working to preserve its legacy and pass it on to a new generation.

Courses teaching Serrano have been launched throughout the state, including at Cal State San Bernardino.

Ernest Siva, an Elder and Cultural Historian with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, teaches a Serrano class at a community center in Banning.

Siva said his great-grandfather told him that shared language is an essential element for holding a community together.

"Never forget where you came from, and never forget your language," said Siva. "Otherwise, your tribe won't be lost. You'll be wandering and wondering."

Mark Araujo-Levinson, one of Siva's students, signed up even though he isn't California Indigenous.

"I always liked how [Serrano] sounded, and its history," said Araujo-Levinson. "It always fascinated me."