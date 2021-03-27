New Farm In El Monte Breaks Ground Today With Goal Of Feeding Westlake Community

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

A local community group is breaking ground today on a nearly 5-acre community farm in El Monte.

The plot at Earthworks Farm is a partnership between CultivaLA, L.A. County Board of Supervisors' Chair Hilda L. Solis and the San Gabriel Valley Conservation Corps. Their goal is to promote urban agriculture.

It was a beautiful morning in the SGV as we announced a partnership with CultivaLA and @SGV_CORPS during our Cesar Chavez Day of Service!



It was an honor to be joined by Maria Elena Chavez, daughter of Dolores Huerta and niece of Cesar Chavez on this momentous day. pic.twitter.com/IFQh1ZfaHt — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) March 27, 2021

CultivaLA's Executive Director Jose Miguel Ruiz says the groundbreaking marks a big expansion. With the new location, they go from a "quarter of an acre of the small little garden in downtown L.A. over on 6th & Columbia to a 4.9 acre urban farm in South El Monte."

Today's groundbreaking is dedicated to one of the country's most notable civil rights activists.

"We're also going to do it in honor of Cesar Chavez who was an activist for farm workers rights," Ruiz said. Cesar Chavez Day is this coming Wednesday.

Come join us this Saturday, 03/27 at Earthworks farm for Cesar Chavez Day of Service. Head over to Eventbrite for more information and register online. Can’t wait to see you there! #cesarchavezday #dayofservice #volunteeropportunities #sgvcc #sgvcorps pic.twitter.com/dHswyBEYMo — San Gabriel Valley Conservation Corps (@SGV_CORPS) March 25, 2021

Ruiz says urban farming is about more than just gardening, it's about developing a sustainable innovative approach to food insecurity.

"Just simply giving out food is an effort but it's not a long-term sustainable solution. So what we're doing now is growing the food which then the idea is to take it to the Westlake neighborhood and feed the community as well."





build raised beds

plant seedlings

weed and do other garden maintenance

assemble a rest area and more.

Volunteers will:

Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

