Dodgers Take Wildcard Game To Face Arch-Rival San Francisco Giants For First Time Ever In Playoffs

It was a nail-biter wildcard game that came down to the Dodgers' Chris Taylor at the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

The loser was done for the season. The winner would move on to face the NL West Champion San Francisco Giants.

The count was two balls, one strike when Taylor swung for the fences and connected. The walk-off home run gave the Dodgers a 3-1 victory, advancing them in the playoffs.

Here's the call courtesy of Major League Baseball and TBS.:

"Reyes fires, swing and a drive — deep left field — this is way back! Walk 'em off! Chris Taylor!"

It was the fourth walk-off homer in Dodgers postseason history.

The victory over the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals — who'd won 17 in a row to get into the wildcard game — now pits the Dodgers against their arch-rival Giants in the playoffs for the first time ever.

It's a storied match up pitting two teams with one of the longest-running and most intense rivalries in baseball against it each other. That rivalry started back when both teams played in New York City and migrated with them when both teams made the move to the West Coast many decades ago.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Friday night in San Francisco. The Giants and the Dodgers had the two best records in all of baseball for the regular season, but the Giants took the National League West pennant with 107 wins. The Dodgers finished with 106 wins.

That gives them home field advantage for the first game of the NL Division Series.

And yes, Dodgers fan are excited.

