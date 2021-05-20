We Made It Easier To Search Names Of Deputies Found To Be Dishonest Or To Have Committed Sexual Assault

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of dozens of deputies who had fired their guns on duty in recent years. The move comes after years of delays from the department, which is legally required to name deputy shooters in most circumstances.

Another California law, SB 1421, also requires the disclosure of the names of officers who shoot; in addition, SB 1421 requires law enforcement agencies to release records stemming from incidents where an agency found that officers or deputies committed a sexual assault or engaged in dishonesty, such as filing a false report or providing false testimony.

We wanted to cross-reference the names of shooters with deputies found to have sexually assaulted or lied in the course of their work. However, the Sheriff’s department, which posts those documents on its website, does not make them searchable by name.

That makes it difficult for the public, researchers and reporters to access these critical public records. With that in mind, we've uploaded the documents available on the Sheriff’s department website to DocumentCloud. You can search through them at this link.