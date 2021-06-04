Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Criminal Justice

Sheriff Villanueva Reverses Himself, Approves Permit For Protest Against LASD

By  Frank Stoltze
Published Jun 3, 2021 5:16 PM
Close up shot shows Alex Villanueva in partial profile, wearing his khaki uniform with buttoned collar.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
(Kyle Grillot
/
LAist)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has reversed himself and granted a permit to a group that wants to protest police brutality in South L.A.

The communist group Revolution Club had applied for the permit. Villanueva said he turned the group down because demonstrations outside the department’s South L.A. station over the past year resulted in injuries and property damage, and he didn’t have enough deputies to patrol the protest.

First Amendment advocates criticized the denial. The ACLU called it arbitrary, suggesting it was an effort to suppress criticism of law enforcement.

Revolution Club appealed to the Board of Supervisors, which was going to take up the issue next Tuesday.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The Sheriff’s Department did not respond to a request for comment on why Villanueva changed his mind. Revolution Club plans to march from Southwest College to the South LA Station a week from Saturday.

What questions do you have about criminal justice and public safety in Southern California?

Related Stories