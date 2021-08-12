San Fernando Valley Man Found Guilty In Long Beach Terrorism Plot

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

An Army veteran from Reseda is facing the possibility of life in prison when he's sentenced in November for an attempted bombing plot.

A federal jury announced guilty verdicts Wednesday in the case against Mark Steven Domingo.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the 28-year-old was convicted of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Prosecutors say he planned to use what he thought were live bombs to blow up people at a planned white supremacist rally in Long Beach in 2019. The devices were in fact inert, provided by an undercover officer posing as a bomb maker.

Domingo's online posts and forum conversations initially drew attention.

Prosecutors say he expressed support for "violent jihad," driven by a desire for retribution for attacks against Muslims such as the New Zealand mosque massacre.

"america needs another vegas event tbh something to kick off civil unrest," Domingo wrote on March 13, 2019 in an online post, according to a court document.

They say he considered various means, including a drive-by shooting, then pivoted to using explosives at the Long Beach rally.

The white supremacists did not show up to the rally, and counter-protesters came and went without incident.

By then, Domingo had been arrested as he held one of the fake bombs in his hands.

Domingo will face sentencing on November 1.