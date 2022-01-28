La Habra Heights Assistant Fire Chief Arrested For Impersonating Law Enforcement

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The assistant chief of the La Habra Heights Fire Department has been arrested for impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's spokesperson says their public corruption unit found 34-year-old Timothy Peel passing himself off as a police officer, conducting traffic stops and unlawfully detaining his victims. Peel allegedly used a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck equipped with lights and a siren to conduct the stops.

He was released Thursday on bond after posting $100,000 bail. Peel’s case will be presented to the District Attorney's Office.

LASD is asking the public for help in identifying any additional victims who Peel may have unlawfully detained. The department can be reached at 213-229-1700, or anonymously at 800-222-8477.