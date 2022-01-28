Support for LAist comes from
Criminal Justice

La Habra Heights Assistant Fire Chief Arrested For Impersonating Law Enforcement

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Jan 28, 2022 10:06 AM
A white Chevrolet truck that's parked outside near an ambulance.
Timothy Peel's truck.
(Courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)
The assistant chief of the La Habra Heights Fire Department has been arrested for impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment.

The Brief

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's spokesperson says their public corruption unit found 34-year-old Timothy Peel passing himself off as a police officer, conducting traffic stops and unlawfully detaining his victims. Peel allegedly used a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck equipped with lights and a siren to conduct the stops.

He was released Thursday on bond after posting $100,000 bail. Peel’s case will be presented to the District Attorney's Office.

LASD is asking the public for help in identifying any additional victims who Peel may have unlawfully detained. The department can be reached at 213-229-1700, or anonymously at 800-222-8477.

