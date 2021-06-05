LA City Council President Reports Vandalism And Graffiti At Her Sun Valley Home

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Two people were caught on video in the early morning Friday allegedly vandalizing City Council President Nury Martinez's vehicle and driveway in Sun Valley.

Martinez tweeted security video footage of the incident, timestamped at about 2 a.m., and said it took place outside her 12-year-old daughter’s window.

Last night, my home was vandalized outside the window of my 12 year old daughter. I woke up to graffiti on my home and damage to my car as I was leaving to take my daughter to school. A line was crossed last night. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sAe2h1dkAl — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) June 4, 2021

The words ``end the sweeps'' were spray painted on Martinez's driveway and a white substance was poured on her vehicle.

"End the sweeps'' refers to the city's practice of forced cleanups of homeless encampments. The practice is opposed by some advocates for the unhoused who say it is disruptive and traumatizing. Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposed spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year calls for an increase in the cleaning operations, which city staff say bring needed resources to unhoused Angelenos.

In the Twitter thread she posted late Friday, Martinez said she would not be intimidated and is committed to doing her job. She wrote:

"While these aggressors may think they have intimidated me by threatening the safety of my family, nothing will stop me from fighting for what is right in my community. Not vandalism, not harassment, not intimidation. I am here to work for my people.



A year of threats, verbal harassment, and now vandalism, isn’t going to stop me from doing what I have to do to run this City. I do not live in fear, I do not legislate in fear, I will continue to do my job. This is my community."