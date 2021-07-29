David Ordaz, Jr. Was Fatally Shot By Sheriff’s Deputies In Front Of His Family. Now They’re Filing A Federal Lawsuit

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The family of a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies during a mental health crisis has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the county alleging wrongful death.

On March 14, the family of David Ordaz, Jr., 34, family called the sheriff’s department for help. They were afraid he might take his own life.

But instead, Ordaz was killed by sheriff’s deputies on the sidewalk in front of his family’s East L.A. home. Several family members witnessed the shooting, including his older sister, Gabriela Hernandez.

“We never thought that making that call for help would end up in my brother’s death at the hands of law enforcement,” Hernandez said Thursday at a press conference in downtown L.A. announcing the lawsuit.

The department said deputies opened fire when Ordaz charged at them with a knife.

The family’s lawyers released a video recorded by a neighbor that shows deputies firing nonlethal rounds at Ordaz, causing him to stumble and turn away. The deputies then fire live rounds at him.

Ordaz’s daughter, Emily Ordaz, said nothing excuses what happened to her dad and she’s calling for solutions.

“We want and need LA County and its Sheriff's Department to fix how they deal with mental health crises,” she said.

The lawsuit names four deputies — Remin Pineda, Edwin Navarrete, Jaime Romero, and Nathaniel Trujillo — who were on scene and accuses them of being “negligent,” “careless” and “using unjustifiable lethal force.”

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Mr. Ordaz,” the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in an emailed statement. The statement added that, once complete, the department’s investigation will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office, which will “determine the legality of the shooting.” The department said deputy body-worn camera footage will be released “in the near future.”

The suit also seeks damages for emotional distress suffered by several family members who witnessed the shooting.

“In seeing their son, their brother, their uncle shot and killed before their very eyes, they suffered severe emotional distress and that’s another cause for action,” Ordaz family attorney Federico Sayre said.