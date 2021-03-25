You Asked Us About Lower Case Numbers And Testing – Here’s What We Learned

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

A reader wrote in to ask:

“I wanted to ask if you could research this a little. I'm pretty concerned that the COVID stats for infections are starting to degrade because most testing centers are being converted to vaccination centers ... if you're not testing, how can you really know that your infection rate is going down? Doesn't that skew the statistics? Is your infection rate only going down because your volume of testing is going down?”

To answer that, I looked at testing demand, unused testing capacity, and an important figure known as the test positivity rate.

