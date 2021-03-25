Support for LAist comes from
You Asked Us About Lower Case Numbers And Testing – Here’s What We Learned

By Carla Javier
Published Mar 25, 2021 12:38 PM
A sign guides drivers to the entrance of a drive through COVID-19 test site in Crenshaw. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)
If you have questions about COVID-19, you can ask us.

A reader wrote in to ask:

“I wanted to ask if you could research this a little. I'm pretty concerned that the COVID stats for infections are starting to degrade because most testing centers are being converted to vaccination centers ... if you're not testing, how can you really know that your infection rate is going down? Doesn't that skew the statistics? Is your infection rate only going down because your volume of testing is going down?”

To answer that, I looked at testing demand, unused testing capacity, and an important figure known as the test positivity rate.

READ THE FULL STORY:

READ OUR ONGOING COVERAGE OF COVID-19 AND VACCINES:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletter. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.