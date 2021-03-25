You Asked Us About Lower Case Numbers And Testing – Here’s What We Learned
If you have questions about COVID-19, you can ask us.
A reader wrote in to ask:
“I wanted to ask if you could research this a little. I'm pretty concerned that the COVID stats for infections are starting to degrade because most testing centers are being converted to vaccination centers ... if you're not testing, how can you really know that your infection rate is going down? Doesn't that skew the statistics? Is your infection rate only going down because your volume of testing is going down?”
To answer that, I looked at testing demand, unused testing capacity, and an important figure known as the test positivity rate.
