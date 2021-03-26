Volunteer Group To Chaperone Elderly Asian Americans In The San Gabriel Valley

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

A newly formed volunteer group is gearing up to provide chaperones and help for elderly Asian American residents in the San Gabriel Valley. The effort follows a nationwide spike in anti-Asian attacks over the past year.

So far, about 50 people have signed up with Compassion in SGV. The chaperones will be available to anyone who requests one. It's based on a similar program that's currently active in Oakland.

Brittney Au, the group's cofounder, says volunteers will be fully trained on how to defuse a potentially bad situation:

"We really want to establish trust here, and make them feel safe, and let them know that we're here for them, we support them, and we're here to protect them."





Au says the group is accepting requests for chaperones online , and will also distribute fliers in Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Korean with a phone number to call or text for immediate help.

