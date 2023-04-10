Your Weather Report For Monday, April 10: Dense Fog Before The Sunshine

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Dressing for SoCal is always a struggle, especially when the weather takes weird turns — like this dense fog that appeared along the coast as of 11 p.m. last night and lasted until late morning Monday.

With the fog clearing out, we're looking at high temperatures for the rest of the day. We recommend you don't skip out on the sunblock and maybe pack some sandals, just in case.



Quick facts

Today’s weather: Cloudy in the morning, warm and sunny in the afternoon. Beaches: 73 high, 52 low. Mountains: 81 high, 55 low. Inland: 87 high, 61 low. Warnings and advisories: Dense Fog Advisory from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

Good Monday Morning! After some foggy mornings along and near the coast, today and Tuesday will likely be the warmest days of the work week for many. Triple digit readings are also in store for the Coachella Valley! ☀️🥵#CAwx pic.twitter.com/4RDycOLIWe — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 10, 2023

For morning commuters and beachgoers, the dense fog reduced visibility to a quarter of a mile or less in some places. The fog stretched from the Santa Barbara coast to Orange County and you may have noticed it more inland too, like in downtown L.A. and Anaheim.

When you find yourself driving in fog, remember to keep your headlights on, drive slow and give yourself some space.

For the rest of the day, we're looking at low to mid 80-degree weather across the inland areas for today and triple-digit weather for Coachella Valley.



About the marine layer

We've had foggy conditions near the coast the past couple of days. Did you know about the marine layer and what causes the coastal fog? Here's an explanation, and stay tuned for a post about what causes fog to be dense. #CAwx #Fog #SoCal pic.twitter.com/v2Y1CBOh6c — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 10, 2023

Things to do

This warm weather might inspire you to chase waterfalls or stay indoors and come out at night when its cooler. Here's a few ways on how you can seize the day:



With all the rain in Los Angeles, our waterfalls are flowing. If you’re looking to check them out, we put together this collection of local favorites.

Mermaid Comedy Hour, The Improv - Lab: The monthly woman-centric comedy show from producers and hosts Valerie Tosi, Joleen Lunzer and Kari Assad returns this week with stand-up from Caitlin Peluffo, Laura Peek, Aisha Alfa, Allie Pearse, Jasmyn Carter and Jenn Sterger. This is a 21+ show.

Check out our full list of things to do this week here.