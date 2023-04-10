Your Weather Report For Monday, April 10: Dense Fog Before The Sunshine
Dressing for SoCal is always a struggle, especially when the weather takes weird turns — like this dense fog that appeared along the coast as of 11 p.m. last night and lasted until late morning Monday.
With the fog clearing out, we're looking at high temperatures for the rest of the day. We recommend you don't skip out on the sunblock and maybe pack some sandals, just in case.
Quick facts
Today’s weather: Cloudy in the morning, warm and sunny in the afternoon.
Beaches: 73 high, 52 low.
Mountains: 81 high, 55 low.
Inland: 87 high, 61 low.
Warnings and advisories: Dense Fog Advisory from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
Good Monday Morning! After some foggy mornings along and near the coast, today and Tuesday will likely be the warmest days of the work week for many. Triple digit readings are also in store for the Coachella Valley! ☀️🥵#CAwx pic.twitter.com/4RDycOLIWe— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 10, 2023
For morning commuters and beachgoers, the dense fog reduced visibility to a quarter of a mile or less in some places. The fog stretched from the Santa Barbara coast to Orange County and you may have noticed it more inland too, like in downtown L.A. and Anaheim.
When you find yourself driving in fog, remember to keep your headlights on, drive slow and give yourself some space.
For the rest of the day, we're looking at low to mid 80-degree weather across the inland areas for today and triple-digit weather for Coachella Valley.
About the marine layer
We've had foggy conditions near the coast the past couple of days. Did you know about the marine layer and what causes the coastal fog? Here's an explanation, and stay tuned for a post about what causes fog to be dense. #CAwx #Fog #SoCal pic.twitter.com/v2Y1CBOh6c— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 10, 2023
Things to do
This warm weather might inspire you to chase waterfalls or stay indoors and come out at night when its cooler. Here's a few ways on how you can seize the day:
