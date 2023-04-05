5 Waterfalls To Check Out While They Are Still Abundant From The Rain
With all the rain in Los Angeles, our waterfalls are flowing. If you’re looking to check them out, we put together this collection of local favorites.
Just remember to be safe: Don't get too close to the water, stay on the trails, and wear some variation of hiking shoes.
Now get out there and enjoy that natural beauty.
Escondido Falls
At 150 feet, Escondido Falls is the highest waterfall in the Santa Monica Mountains. The trailhead is located about a mile south of Kanan Road in Malibu. Hikers will make their way through various woodlands and cross Escondido Creek several times on the way to the falls.
Paradise Falls
Located in Wildwood Park in Thousand Oaks, Paradise Falls is accessible via a loop just under 3 miles. It’s on the opposite side of the park as the entrance, but there are multiple trails to access it.
Millard Canyon Falls
A popular hike for families, Millard Canyon Falls in Altadena is short and sweet. It’s just over 1 mile out and back, and allows dogs on-leash, and off in some areas. The falls themselves are 50 feet, with a picnic area nearby. If you want to stay longer, it’s also home to a campsite within walking distance.
The Grotto at Circle X Ranch
No, this is not the same grotto you may have heard about. The falls at Circle X Ranch are among boulders and near a former Boy Scout camp. They are highly dependent on recent weather, so now is a great time to see whether they are free-flowing.
Eaton Canyon Falls
A popular destination for weekend warriors, Eaton Canyon Falls is located in the Angeles National Forest just north of Pasadena. It’s about a 4 mile round trip walk to the falls, but many people stop to picnic or just rest at the end of the hike, before turning back. Parking can be tricky on the weekends.
