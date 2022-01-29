Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Windy Conditions In SoCal But We're Thankful It's No #Bombcyclone

By  Julia Paskin
Published Jan 29, 2022 10:09 AM
A satellite image of North America shows a massive front over the Northeast U.S.
A screenshot of a GIF released by the National Weather Service of conditions on Saturday, Jan. 29.
(Courtesy National Weather Service)
Southern Californians will be going about Saturday under mostly cloudy skies, with highs of around 70 degrees across the region.

The Santa Ana's are expected to keep blowing in L.A. County mountains and in the Santa Clarita Valley until about noon. Those gusts are forecast to reach up to 50 mph.

And on the coast in the Santa Monica Mountains and up into Ventura County, winds up to 40 mph will stick around until 4 p.m.

Expect the clouds to clear as the day goes on.

One silver lining is that recent rainfall has meant there's not been red flag fire warnings, at least yet.

Another thing to be thankful for, we aren't facing a #bombcyclone! That's what they're calling the expected massive snowfall in the Northeast.

The National Weather Service in Boston is reporting Saturday that wind gusts there are making it hard to accurately measure snowfall so far. They already have reports of more than a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Throughout the region, people are being asked not to travel if it's not absolutely necessary.

We surveyed the California transplants in our newsroom Friday and most agreed that we collectively do not miss the seasons.

That said, I'll admit to missing winter, and even blizzards. What can I say, I'm pro-snow.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

