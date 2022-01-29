Windy Conditions In SoCal But We're Thankful It's No #Bombcyclone

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Southern Californians will be going about Saturday under mostly cloudy skies, with highs of around 70 degrees across the region.

The Santa Ana's are expected to keep blowing in L.A. County mountains and in the Santa Clarita Valley until about noon. Those gusts are forecast to reach up to 50 mph.

And on the coast in the Santa Monica Mountains and up into Ventura County, winds up to 40 mph will stick around until 4 p.m.

Expect the clouds to clear as the day goes on.

Gusty #SantaAnaWinds will continue for the LA Mtns, the Ventura Valleys and the Santa Clarita Valley tonight through noon Sat. Other areas will see decreasing winds through tonight. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/ESKhYyQ9Kk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 29, 2022

One silver lining is that recent rainfall has meant there's not been red flag fire warnings, at least yet.

Another thing to be thankful for, we aren't facing a #bombcyclone! That's what they're calling the expected massive snowfall in the Northeast.

Latest satellite imagery depicts the center of low-pressure somewhere southeast of Nantucket where cloud cover is minimal. pic.twitter.com/P7EMuK05sW — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 29, 2022

The National Weather Service in Boston is reporting Saturday that wind gusts there are making it hard to accurately measure snowfall so far. They already have reports of more than a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Throughout the region, people are being asked not to travel if it's not absolutely necessary.

Nor’Easter bombing out bringing epic #blizzard to the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/tcR5mp5v6r — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 29, 2022

We surveyed the California transplants in our newsroom Friday and most agreed that we collectively do not miss the seasons.

That said, I'll admit to missing winter, and even blizzards. What can I say, I'm pro-snow.