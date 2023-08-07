The Best Views Of The Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower Within 1 Hour Of LA

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The peak of the Perseid meteor shower is coming up just after midnight on the morning of Aug. 13, which is quite exciting because the astronomical event is one of the best meteor showers of the year.

If you were in a perfectly dark spot you could see more than 50 shooting stars an hour, according to Bill Cooke, lead at NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office.

However, most of us are in less-than-ideal places for stargazing. Light pollution makes it tough to see all but the largest pieces of the Swift-Tuttle comet burning up in our night sky.

The Perseid meteor shower photographed by astronaut Ron Garan in August 2011, when he was posted at the International Space Station. (Courtesy NASA)

Assuming you’re really dedicated, you can drive five hours north to the Eastern Sierra, where the skies are essentially free of light. There you’ll be privy to a show that blows Fourth of July fireworks out of the water (in my humble opinion).

But what are the options for the rest of us who don’t want to torture our less-than-enthusiastic family members with a long trek to the middle of nowhere?

Is it possible to stay within a one-hour drive of Los Angeles and still see the Perseids? Absolutely.

Set yourself up for success

If you want any shot at having a decent Perseids viewing experience, there are a few things you should know:



The show is expected to peak between 2 to 5 a.m., but you can see it as early as 10 p.m.

Look to the northeast, though as the night progresses, there’ll be more meteors clearly visible directly above you.

Give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to the dark sky, which means no phones.

The higher you go in elevation, the better.

Look for the darkest spot you can find, ideally a location with a Bortle classification (keep reading for explainer) of 5 or lower.

How to find the darkest spots

The Bortle scale is essentially a 1-9 scale that tells you how dark an area is, with one being the darkest, most remote locations on the planet and nine being in the middle of the city with a ton of light pollution.

The Bortle scale helps give some context to how bright the sky is and whether you'll be able to see an astronomical event. (International Dark Sky Association)

If we’re staying within an hour of L.A., we can expect most spots to exceed a Bortle of 3, but we’re going to shoot for a maximum of 5, which is the sort of light you’ll find in suburbia.

You might see some of the brighter meteors at 5 and above, but you’re really limiting your chances.

Assuming you’re in an area classified as Bortle 5, Cooke estimates that you could see eight or more shooting stars an hour during the peak.

I’m referencing this light map here to find ideal spots. It’s based on data from the Light Pollution Science and Technology Institute. This second, more sparsely populated map , is a bit more accurate and based off of user submitted data.

[Thanks to Vanessa Alarcon at the Griffith Observatory and Robert Lunsford with the American Meteor Society for their input.]

Our suggestions

Given how close we are to the actual event, I’m keeping the suggestions decently broad.

Some of the locations below will be closed at night, however I’ve found that there are plenty of open dirt areas and pullouts to park a car.

If you’d like to camp, you may still be able to find some open spots on nearby campgrounds.

Bring a blanket, some chairs and hot cocoa for comfort.

Please act responsibly and don’t trespass.

1. Mt. Wilson (or really anywhere high in the San Gabriels)

Mt. Wilson Observatory with the San Gabriels in the background. (Courtesy Mt. Wilson Observatory)

Where better to watch the Perseids within an hour of L.A. than Mt. Wilson, the mountain where scientists made some groundbreaking observations about our universe? At more than 5,700 feet, the mountain often sits above the haze and ranks a 5 on the Bortle Scale. The trip up to the higher elevations are a bit of a grind in the car, so I might just pick a spot near Angeles Crest Highway, pull over, lay out a blanket in a safe spot and gaze.

2. The Santa Monica Mountains

The San Fernando Valley as seen from atop the Santa Monica Mountains. (Jacob Margolis / LAist )

The Santa Monica Mountains are another great option. If you stick to the areas around Topanga, Malibu Creek State Park, King Gillette Ranch and Mulholland Highway, especially out near Agoura, you’ll probably have a decent shot. According to the map, much of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area can be classified as a Bortle 5. Some of the aforementioned locations will be closed, but there are pullouts and fields aplenty depending on where you’re going.

3. Pacific Coast Highway

It can get quite dark along the Pacific Coast Highway. (Sykosam / Creative Commons on Flickr)

On Pacific Coast Highway , head north of Topanga State Beach and you’ll find a fair number of class 4 spots along the coast. The only issue with this location is that a low-lying marine layer could roll in. In that case, turn into one of the many canyons connecting you to the Santa Monica Mountains. Decker out near Leo Carillo comes to mind.

4. Frazier Park (Los Padres National Forest)

Frazier Park is up in the mountains. (Damian Gadal / LAist)

Frazier Park in the Los Padres National Forest is just over an hour from the San Fernando Valley, but I couldn’t omit it because it’s one of the darkest locations I found nearby. A Bortle 4, bordering on Bortle 3. As of this writing there were a number of camping spots still available at Mt. Pinos for those looking for an overnight outdoor experience.

Have a favorite spot that you'd like to share? Shoot me a note.