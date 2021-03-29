-
Leaders of California’s massive public university systems announced on Thursday that students and employees will need a COVID-19 vaccine to return to campus in the fall.
However, the UC and Cal State vaccination policies have a big condition: the requirement will be enforced after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves at least one vaccine.
None of the three vaccines have FDA approval yet, and there’s no set date for that to happen.
The university systems said students planning to return to campus in the fall should tell their universities whether they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, campuses will help people who haven’t been vaccinated find a place to get the shot.
Together, CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses. The universities said the announcement is a big deal.
“(T)his is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” said CSU Chancellor Castro.
So far, Cal State universities had taken a by-campus approach to vaccinations, which did not sit well with all campus employees.
Not everyone agreed on the intention of Thursday's announcement.
-
(Courtesy Cervantes family )
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department released video of the March 31 deputy shooting that put 25-year-old Isaias Cervantes in the ICU.
But the video does not capture the critical moments of the encounter, when Cervantes scuffles with deputies and one of them shoots him.
Cervantes’ family had called 911 because he was having a mental health crisis. Deputies responded with their body-worn cameras rolling, but the department said they fell off during a struggle with Cervantes.
The moments leading up to the scuffle are clear, however. The lawyer representing Cervantes and disability advocates say the footage proves deputies needlessly escalated the situation.
-
(Courtesy Roaring Brook Press, an imprint of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group)
Seven years ago, Los Angeles artist Rebecca Jordan-Glum had an idea.
“I thought a really kitschy book about penguins that became obsessed with roasting marshmallows and caused their own climate change would be an ideal, fun romp to attempt,” Jordan-Glum said.
Everyone knows marshmallows are best toasted over a campfire, but the penguins got a little carried away. When their Antarctic home split apart, it was a problem for the penguins and, at the time, for Jordan-Glum too.
She didn’t know how the story would end.Covering Climate Change
-
Across the planet, hundreds of news organizations — including this one — are spending a week focusing on what it's like to be living through the climate emergency.
-
The global collaboration is called Covering Climate Now, and this story is part of it. You are also part of it. Use the form below to tell us what's on your mind, or if there's something you'd like to know.
The invention of a giant refrigerated dome or ice-sewing contraption didn’t quite fit.
In another version, a child yelled at the penguins until they burst into tears, which upon freezing, repaired the ice. In her words, “a horrible, horrible solution.”
In the end, the conclusion to The Trouble With Penguins is much simpler.
“This book doesn't offer the solutions,” Jordan-Glum said. “It gives us hope that maybe we can find them ourselves in our little ways.”
-
-
The Dodgers are setting up two seating areas at Dodger Stadium for fully vaccinated fans. You can sit there starting Saturday.
The seating areas for fully-vaccinated fans are Loge Sections 166 and 168, down the right field line at Dodger Stadium near the foul pole. You'll have to wear face masks, social distancing isn't required.
-
( KHN photo illustration)
California has trumpeted its reliance on science and policies it says are aimed at improving social equity.
Texas state officials have emphasized individual rights and protecting the economy, often ignoring public health warnings but encouraging vaccination — while calling it a personal choice.
Yet California’s commitment to equity doesn’t appear to have put the state ahead of Texas in vaccinating Latinos, who make up roughly 40% of the population in both states. Latinos have suffered disproportionately from covid because the poorest tend to live in crowded housing, get less quality health care and have been more likely to work outside the home.
-
(Caroline Champlin)
When Amanda Rivera was diagnosed with asthma as a child, everyone told her she’d grow out of it. Instead, Rivera feels like she grew into it.
“It just got worse as I got older,” Rivera said. “I’ve been to like so many doctors, specialists and no one has been able to get rid of the cough.”
For her whole life, Rivera has lived in the same house in the east San Fernando Valley city of Pacoima, a region with poor air quality in already smoggy L.A. county. Over the years, she’s accrued a tote bag-full of asthma equipment: daily inhalers, rescue inhalers, and nebulizer machines. For Rivera, asthma is just part of her routine.
-
Black State Lawmakers Are Demanding More Police Accountability in California. Here Are 7 Of Their Proposals(Patrick T. Fallon)
Black Caucus members are now bringing back several bills that did not pass and introducing new police reforms while communities continue to wrestle with police violence against Black and Brown residents.
This renewed push that comes the same week that a jury found former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd’s murder.
“No more kneeling and social media posts. We’ve had enough of the performative acts,” said Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena), chairperson of the California Legislative Black Caucus, during an event on Tuesday. “Real police reform is needed now.”
We have more about the specific legislation.
-
About That Gas Leak Alert You Got? Unless You're Near A Certain Intersection In Downey, Not To Worry(Leslie Bernstein Rojas)
Did you get an alert on your phone about a gas leak in Downey just before 12:38 p.m.? A lot of people did.
An emergency alert came through warning people throughout L.A. County to "avoid area" near Stewart and Gray Road and Rives Ave.
The alert went out because a contractor was digging near those streets and hit a gas line, according to SoCal Gas. It has teams investigating, but says the risk is focused on that immediate area.
So why did people who live far from Downey receive the alert?
It turns out Downey city staff were trying out a new emergency notification system, and they thought they had it configured to reach only Downey residents but instead the message about the gas leak went countywide, said Downey spokesperson Judy Montenegro.
So if you're in Pasadena or Orange County or some other place far away from Downey and got the alert, you can relax.
Meanwhile, Downey firefighters were on the scene diverting traffic and assisting with evacuations in the area, according to the city fire department's Twitter feed.
Please avoid the area of Stewart & Gray Rd and Rives Ave due to a gas main break that has occurred. @DowneyPolice is currently diverting traffic & assisting with evacuations in the area. @socalgas does have crews on scene. @DowneyPatriot @CityofDowney pic.twitter.com/5r5aijU7Ao— Downey Fire Department (@downeyfd) April 22, 2021
-
(Sean Gardner)
People who need a job will feed people in need of food at two hip restaurants this week and next.
This week at Ronan, a seasonally-driven Italian restaurant on Melrose, two entry-level hires will learn how to work in the back of the house as they prep meals for the needy. Next week, two new hires will cut their teeth at Long Beach's Little Coyote pizzeria.
It's part of a unique program funded by nonprofit job training organization Chrysalis, which partnered with placement firm Kitchen Culture Recruiting.
Chrysalis is covering the costs.
"Having been a chef myself, I know that the best hires are the people who want to come and work at your operation, not necessarily the ones who have years of experience and a terrible attitude," says Kristel Arabian, owner of Kitchen Culture Recruiting.
They've teamed with boutique eateries where they hope some of these temporary workers can land full-time jobs.
-
(Chava Sanchez)
If you're picking up takeout in the city of L.A. you may not be getting plastic forks, paper napkins or slew of other disposable items — unless you ask for them. Thank — or blame — a motion passed by the L.A. City Council yesterday aimed at reducing plastic waste and saving restaurants money.
If Mayor Eric Garcetti signs the ordinance, it will go into effect this November for restaurants and stores with more than 26 employees. And everyone selling food will have to follow the rule by next April.