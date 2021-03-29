Langsdorf Hall at Cal State Fullerton. The university does not plan to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning in the fall. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Leaders of California’s massive public university systems announced on Thursday that students and employees will need a COVID-19 vaccine to return to campus in the fall.

However, the UC and Cal State vaccination policies have a big condition: the requirement will be enforced after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves at least one vaccine.

None of the three vaccines have FDA approval yet, and there’s no set date for that to happen.

The university systems said students planning to return to campus in the fall should tell their universities whether they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, campuses will help people who haven’t been vaccinated find a place to get the shot.

Together, CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses. The universities said the announcement is a big deal.

“(T)his is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” said CSU Chancellor Castro.

So far, Cal State universities had taken a by-campus approach to vaccinations , which did not sit well with all campus employees.

Not everyone agreed on the intention of Thursday's announcement.