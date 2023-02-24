What You Need To Know If You Just Got That Flash Flood Alert

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Before you read more...

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

At 2:16 pm today (Friday, Feb. 24) the National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a flash flood warning for large swaths of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The loud, impossible to ignore alert was distributed to cell phones all across the region (and outside areas of concern) via the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

"Think of it as flooding but you turn up the dial. It's a bit more dangerous," said Lisa Phillips, meteorologist with the NWS who issued the alert.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Los Angeles CA, Glendale CA and Santa Clarita CA until 10:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/p0ljIAHQfx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2023

The alert is in place until 10 p.m, and warns that the following locations could experience flash flooding:



Los Angeles County

Burbank

Griffith Park

Universal City

North Hollywood

Pasadena

Hollywood

Downtown Los Angeles

Van Nuys

Beverly Hills

Alhambra

Mount Wilson

Encino

Northridge

Santa Clarita

Chatsworth

Woodland Hills

Whittier

West Covina

Glendora

San Dimas

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties

Thousand Oaks

Simi Valley

Santa Barbara

Camarillo

Lompoc

Fillmore

Ojai

Montecito

Santa Ynez

Point Conception

Chatsworth

Moorpark

Santa Paula

Carpinteria

Solvang

Vandenberg Air Force Base

Summerland

Isla Vista

Rincon Point

La Conchita.

This alert includes all recent burn scars. The NWS alert says that as much as four inches of rain is expected to fall on locations below 4,500 feet in the coming hours.

What to know about these warnings

Here's an excerpt from our guide to understanding flood warnings:



Flood advisories are how the NWS begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action.

are how the NWS begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action. Flood watches are your indicators to get prepared to move.

are your indicators to get prepared to move. A flood warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately.

is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately. A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is coming or in progress. Flash floods are sudden and violent floods that can start within minutes.

Read more: Flash Flood Warnings? Watches? Here’s What You Need To Know

Important life-saving information about driving through flooded roads

Don't do it.

As L.A.. City Fire Captain Erik Scott told our newsroom last month during the first storms of the year:

"If you can't see the ground beneath you, when you're driving, don't drive through that area."

From our guide: What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area

According to the National Weather Service, just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks.



Flooded roads can cause a vehicle to stall and severely damage it. Water can flood the engine, warp the brake rotors, make you lose power steering and even short out the electrical components.