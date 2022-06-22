Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

That Unusual Sound You're Hearing? Watch Out For Thunderstorms All Day And Into The Night

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Jun 22, 2022 9:58 AM
Lightning strike lights up the sky, showing some downtown Los Angeles skyscrapers in the distance.
Lightning strikes near downtown L.A. as seen from Echo Park/Historic Filipinotown.
(Courtesy Javier Carmorlinga)
Watch out for thunderstorms throughout Los Angeles County Wednesday all day and into the night.

And while rain has accompanied the storm, Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there were instances of "dry lightning" overnight. Dry lightning is big problem because it creates a high fire danger.

"Initially, a lot of the rain that was falling out of the clouds was evaporating by the time it hit the ground," he said. "That's the worst case scenario for fires because you can have what we call dry lightning, where a storm will produce lightning that could start a fire, but not the drain that would put it out."

That could change as the weather gets wetter throughout Wednesday, increasing the moisture levels on the ground.

The Brief

Kittell cautioned that lightning strikes could still spark a fire.

"But the threat for that dry lightning with not much rain from the storm is definitely decreasing," he said.

The storms mark the beginning of the North American monsoon season, which occurs as a result of heat building throughout the summer, according to NOAA Climate.gov. The wet atmospheric conditions come from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, combining with a stronger wind in the region.

An animation shows a mass of water moving over the southwestern U.S. in a circular pattern.
Water vapor animation for the afternoon of August 22, 2018 showing the monsoon circulation and thunderstorm formation (dark blue, green, dark red). Dry air is shown in orange.
(Climate.gov image of original from Albuquerque, NM National Weather Service office.)
Kittell said that rain will come and go throughout L.A., with different regions getting between one-tenth and one inch of precipitation.

"With the off-and-on-again, randomly located nature of this system, in the setup, the amounts will be highly variable," he said.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

