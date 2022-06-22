That Unusual Sound You're Hearing? Watch Out For Thunderstorms All Day And Into The Night

Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.

Watch out for thunderstorms throughout Los Angeles County Wednesday all day and into the night.

And while rain has accompanied the storm, Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there were instances of "dry lightning" overnight. Dry lightning is big problem because it creates a high fire danger.

"Initially, a lot of the rain that was falling out of the clouds was evaporating by the time it hit the ground," he said. "That's the worst case scenario for fires because you can have what we call dry lightning, where a storm will produce lightning that could start a fire, but not the drain that would put it out."

That could change as the weather gets wetter throughout Wednesday, increasing the moisture levels on the ground.

Kittell cautioned that lightning strikes could still spark a fire.

"But the threat for that dry lightning with not much rain from the storm is definitely decreasing," he said.

The storms mark the beginning of the North American monsoon season, which occurs as a result of heat building throughout the summer, according to NOAA Climate.gov. The wet atmospheric conditions come from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, combining with a stronger wind in the region.

Water vapor animation for the afternoon of August 22, 2018 showing the monsoon circulation and thunderstorm formation (dark blue, green, dark red). Dry air is shown in orange. (Climate.gov image of original from Albuquerque, NM National Weather Service office.)

Kittell said that rain will come and go throughout L.A., with different regions getting between one-tenth and one inch of precipitation.

"With the off-and-on-again, randomly located nature of this system, in the setup, the amounts will be highly variable," he said.