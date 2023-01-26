The Santa Anas Are Tapering Off, But We Could See More Rain In Their Wake

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Thursday’s Santa Ana winds are expected to taper off, however high wind advisories will stay in place.

Gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour in the mountains and up to 30 miles per hour in the valleys Thursday night.

Here's the latest report of the strongest wind gusts over the last 24 hours:https://t.co/gdTWUpRfuF



Magic Mountain Truck Trail is the big winner with a 112 MPH gust.#SantaAnaWinds will gradually diminish into the evening hours. #CAwx #LAwind — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 26, 2023

L.A. could face more rain this weekend, after the winds let up.

“If there is any rain it's going to be very showery, but it's not going to be too much,” said Kristin Lund from the National Weather Service. “It'll be under an inch — under a half-inch at the coast and valleys and then maybe up to an inch in the mountains.”

The rain would come on the heels of two atmospheric rivers that doused California in early January.

Those storms caused flooding, evacuations, debris and mudslides. They even resulted in an increase in potholes.

In the San Gabriel Valley, reservoirs that filled up unexpectedly will now need major cleanups as well.