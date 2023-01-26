Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

The Santa Anas Are Tapering Off, But We Could See More Rain In Their Wake

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jan 26, 2023 2:44 PM
A palm tree sways in the wind, with a blue sky behind it.
(Photo by Meduana
/
Unsplash)
Thursday’s Santa Ana winds are expected to taper off, however high wind advisories will stay in place.

Gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour in the mountains and up to 30 miles per hour in the valleys Thursday night.

L.A. could face more rain this weekend, after the winds let up.

The Brief

“If there is any rain it's going to be very showery, but it's not going to be too much,” said Kristin Lund from the National Weather Service. “It'll be under an inch — under a half-inch at the coast and valleys and then maybe up to an inch in the mountains.”

The rain would come on the heels of two atmospheric rivers that doused California in early January.

Those storms caused flooding, evacuations, debris and mudslides. They even resulted in an increase in potholes.

In the San Gabriel Valley, reservoirs that filled up unexpectedly will now need major cleanups as well.

