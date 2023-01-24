High Winds Arrive In LA, Ventura Counties On Wednesday Night
Topline:
Santa Ana winds are expected to sweep through Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
High winds: The wind gusts will peak Thursday morning. "The western L.A. valleys will likely see strong advisory-level gusts around 55 miles per hour — the mountains, including the Santa Monica Mountains, will likely see warning-level gusts between 60 and 65 miles per hour," meteorologist Kristan Lund said.
Potential dangers: Lund advises people to be on the lookout for fallen trees and branches — they can fall easier because the soil has soaked up a lot of rainwater from the winter storms. The high winds will create particularly hazardous conditions for commercial trucks and other high-profile vehicles.