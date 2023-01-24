High Winds Arrive In LA, Ventura Counties On Wednesday Night

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Santa Ana winds are expected to sweep through Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds: The wind gusts will peak Thursday morning. "The western L.A. valleys will likely see strong advisory-level gusts around 55 miles per hour — the mountains, including the Santa Monica Mountains, will likely see warning-level gusts between 60 and 65 miles per hour," meteorologist Kristan Lund said.

Potential dangers: Lund advises people to be on the lookout for fallen trees and branches — they can fall easier because the soil has soaked up a lot of rainwater from the winter storms. The high winds will create particularly hazardous conditions for commercial trucks and other high-profile vehicles.