Another SoCal Storm Brings Rain, Thunderstorms, Likely Freeway Flooding

Another storm is moving through Southern California. Expect more rain, peaking in Los Angeles County on Monday night — up to an inch of rain an hour, along with thunderstorms.



Expect widespread flooding on the freeways

Be prepared for rock slides across Laurel Canyon, Pacific Coast Highway, Kanan Road, and Las Virgenes Road

The National Weather Service's message in Monday's forecast: brace yourselves for this week's storm.

"The rain is going to get steadier and heavier as we move through the day, and the peak of the storm across Los Angeles County is going to be tonight," meteorologist David Bruno said. "Then there might be a little break in the early morning, like around sunrise or so — but then it's gonna get heavier again by midmorning and early afternoon [Tuesday]."

Rainfall rates could reach up to an inch per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms. Wind gusts will reach up to 70 mph in the mountain areas and 40 mph in the valleys. The Ventura River is expected to exceed its flood stage by midnight.



As California prepares for this winter storm, Gov. Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration to support storm recovery efforts. He made the request Sunday, announcing $202 million from the state's budget to be invested into long-term flood prevention to improve urban flooding and levees, particularly in the Delta region.

"These floods are deadly, and have now turned to be more deadly than even the wildfires here in the state of California. Common sense — just be cautious over the course of the next week," Newsom said.

State officials reported that 12 people died from storm-related impacts, including flooding, in the last 10 days. They urge Californians to avoid commuting if possible during the intense hours of the storm — highlighting that a car can float in just a foot of water.



With the rain storms this month, it may be tempting to think our prolonged drought is over — Los Angeles County reports its captured more than 7 billion gallons of water this storm season, which is enough to support 182,00 people for a year.

The recent atmospheric rivers along the West Coast have been great for our reservoirs and the snow pack. But unfortunately, the drought is far from over.

It'll take a lot more than a few exceptional storms, according to Jonathan Rutz with the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UCSD's Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

"What we really need to start talking about busting a drought would be for this type of weather to continue right through the entire year through April or something, or to have multiple consecutive years in a row when we see storm sequences like this," Rutz said.

The good news: big rain storms do help restore some of our water supply. But Rutz's excitement is tempered — while some reservoirs have come up substantially, others are still well below their historical averages.

"One storm system or even one good storm season isn't going to change that. We do need to practice our water conservation measures every year — common practice now," Steven Frasher with L.A. County Public Works said.

Currently, stormwater accounts for about one-third of L.A.'s water supply during a year. Work continues to expand that system, Frasher said.



We've been telling you about atmospheric rivers, and here's the work that goes into forecasting them. Teams known as "Hurricane Hunters" fly directly into the storm. The information those teams collect is a game changer for short-range forecasts, according to Jonathan Rutz with UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

"What was previously sort of the skill we used to have for one of these events with a two-day forecast, we had that same skill four days out. So we essentially double the amount of lead time with which we were able to make precipitation forecasts," Rutz said.

When Hurricane Hunters fly into a storm, they drop a device into the weather system which collects data about atmosphere, temperature, moisture, and wind, Rutz said. That information is then sent off to meteorologists and others to analyze in order to create a forecast.



Producers from LAist/KPCC are monitoring updates as the storm moves through Southern California. LAist Associate Editor Mike Roe is updating our digital story. Staff members who've contributed to this story include Rebecca Gutierrez, Julia Paskin, Gillian Morán Pérez, Nate Perez, and Mike Roe.



