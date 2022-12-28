Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

The Weather Might Seem Unusual, But This Is What A Normal Rainy Season Looks Like

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Dec 28, 2022 1:11 PM
A satellite image of the Earth showing swirling clouds.
An atmospheric river brought rain and snow to California on Tuesday.
(Courtesy Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere )
Before you read more...
Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Understanding our weather

This most recent storm system brought about half an inch of rain to Southern California, and another is expected this weekend, which is wonderful.

Given how dry it’s been this past decade, it’s easy to forget that this is what an average rainy season looks like.

What is normal?

A bar graph shows 5.47" of precipitation as of 12/27/22.
(Courtesy California Water Watch)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Here in Los Angeles, the amount of precipitation we’ve seen since Oct. 1 is slightly above average, while the state as a whole is still trailing a bit behind.

A map of California shows the snowpack in the Sierras above normal
(Courtesy California Dept. of Water Resources)

Our snowpack is nearly double what we’d often see by this date, though a lot more has to fall if we’re going to reach “normal” by April 1, the end of California’s rainy season.

What happened to La Niña?

A La Niña advisory is still in effect, and while it’s often associated with a drier winter here in Southern California, so far we’ve done pretty well.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
An image of a world globe centered in the Americas, with temperature descriptions through U.S. regions of drier, wetter, colder and warmer conditions.
Winter time La Niña pattern.
(Courtesy NOAA Climate)

The climate change angle

Even if we see an average amount of precipitation, higher temperatures (and a thirstier atmosphere) dry out our landscapes faster than they usually would, exacerbating drought conditions.

What do you want to know about fires, earthquakes, climate change or any science-related topics?
Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science shaping our imperfect paradise and gets us prepared for what’s next.

Related Stories