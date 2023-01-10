Record Rainfall, Mudslides, Flooding: What We Know So Far On Day 2 Of The Storm Hitting SoCal

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The second major storm this month brought a deluge of rain, prompted evacuations and emergency declarations, turned creeks into raging rivers, and sent mud and debris flows onto roadways, forcing numerous closures. On Monday, Caltrans even urged residents to avoid driving altogether, if possible.

The entire city of Montecito was placed under an evacuation order on Monday afternoon, as were portions of Carpinteria, Summerland, and Santa Barbara. Montecito was the site of deadly mudslides in 2018.

Peak winds high in the local mountains topped 70 mph overnight and were at around 35 mph in many Southern California communities, according to the National Weather Service.

And two-day rainfall totals were astounding, in some areas reaching double digits — nearly 17 inches in parts of Ventura County — by 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Record rainfall was reported in Los Angeles County: more than 6 inches in Porter Ranch, 5 inches in Woodland Hills and the Hollywood Reservoir, and more than 4 inches in Pasadena, Alhambra, and Castaic. In Sandberg, a mountain community south of Gorman, a record-breaking 2.5 inches fell.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Wofford said to expect a mixed bag of storm conditions Tuesday:

"Through the afternoon it's going to be more variable in nature in terms of the rain [with] times of heavy rain and periods where it's not raining at all, but we do have a line of showers, thunderstorms coming through Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County this morning," Wofford said.

He added that officials are keeping a close eye on the rainfall and conditions in the Fish Fire burn area above the City of Duarte, a trouble spot we've been reporting on.

The flow of water off the #fishfire burn scar in the hills above #Duarte has really picked up in the last 15 minutes but the city says the K-Rails are doing their job and keeping water and debris from hitting homes below. @CBSLA #kcalnews #kcal #LARain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/g3TaVn9q40 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 10, 2023

At Ventura’s Surfer’s Point, driftwood and debris was piled onto the beach.

Lifetime resident Louie Jiménez said he hasn’t seen a storm like this in more than a decade.

“[The Ventura] River has opened up and has pretty much taken charge in this area,” Jiménez said.

In the last two days, 3.54 inches of rain has fallen in Ventura, according to the National Weather Service.

What You Should Know

Expect widespread flooding and closures on freeways and roads

Be prepared for rock slides across Laurel Canyon, Pacific Coast Highway, Kanan Road, and Las Virgenes Road

Evacuations

By midday Monday, the storm had led to an evacuation order for the entire community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County as another atmospheric river rolled across Southern California, heavy rains pounding Santa Barbara County.

These orders were issued five years to the day in 2018 when early morning mudslides took over neighborhoods and killed 23 people there.

Similar conditions are in place again: heavy rains brought on by an atmospheric river.

Maryann Spradley, administrator for El Montecito Presbyterian Church in the middle of town, remembered the 2018 storm well — it killed a parishioner.

"It makes me sad," Spradley said. "I drive by every morning, the houses that were lost, and some of the vacant lots that still remain. And one of our elders who was very special lost his life in that event. And I know they were going to have a five-year anniversary tonight, but due to this storm, everything is canceled. So it just makes me sad and makes my heart really heavy."

Most of their Montecito parishioners were sheltering in place Monday night, Spradley said, describing the roads as treacherous and covered with debris. Once the storm subsides, church deacons will distribute meals and check on their members, she said.

San Luis Obispo residents south of the AG Creek Levee and one mile west of Highway 1 were ordered to evacuate or get to higher ground immediately.

An evacuation order was in place Monday night for these areas in Santa Barbara County:

All of Montecito

Toro Canyon

Sycamore Canyon

Padaro Lane

Serena Park area in Carpinteria

The storm can trigger memories of great loss for their community, Taylor Poisall with the Santa Barbara County Red Cross said. But they are available to provide comfort.

"This can be one of the worst days of people's lives. And they can talk to a Red Cross volunteer or fellow evacuees, their neighbors, to provide comfort," Poisall said.

You can see Montecito's evacuation order areas in red here, while the pink indicates shelter-in-place orders:

Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders in Santa Barbara County. (Screenshot via Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management)

Montecito Creek filling fast in an area where it’s known to spill over. Also a lot of rock rumbling going by. This is off of Olive Mill Road. pic.twitter.com/YgfmE7QPw3 — John Palminteri (@JohnPalminteri) January 9, 2023

Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023

L.A. County

A small portion of L.A. County was also under an evacuation warning, including the Juniper Hills and Valyermo areas, until 8 p.m. Tuesday night as the storm moves southward. These areas are on the northern slope of the San Gabriel mountains.

Residents should be ready for possible evacuations due to mud or debris flow. The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management said residents should gather loved ones, pets, and supplies — and be ready to leave.

You can see the areas here, via a map from the county's government:

Evacuation warnings were in effect Monday afternoon at these locations. (Courtesy L.A. County)

Ventura

Areas near the Ventura River were under evacuation orders Monday in advance of expected flooding by midnight Monday. Last week's heavy downpours caused the river to breach its banks.

Heavy rain can swell the river quickly. The Ventura Beach RV Resort was under an evacuation order starting at 3 p.m. County officials have notified homeless encampments to leave the river bank for now and to seek safe shelter. The river has been the site of deadly flooding.

Fox 11 News captured a river rescue of 18 people from the river on Monday, underscoring the risk.

WATER RESCUES: Eighteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon due to flash flooding as heavy rains continue to pound California. https://t.co/lg512roNUO pic.twitter.com/Ci0TCG9mIQ — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) January 10, 2023

An evacuation order was also in place for the community of La Conchita, as well as a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood of Camp Chaffee.

Further north

Cal Poly agricultural buildings and facilities were being evacuated due to an imminent reservoir breach outside of San Luis Obispo. Students, faculty, and staff were told to leave Monday afternoon via an email from the university.

Animals associated with the agricultural school were also being evacuated. The school said the main campus was not under threat. Classes were canceled Monday morning.

Evacuation Centers

Wake Center at Santa Barbara City College

Veteran’s Memorial Building at 941 Walnut Ave. (Carpinteria)

Expected Weather

The National Weather Service's message in Monday's forecast: brace yourselves for this week's storm.

A slight break was expected early Tuesday, "but then it's going to get heavier again by midmorning and early afternoon," meteorologist David Bruno said.

In Santa Barbara County, the rain was expected until 10 a.m.

A Note To Drivers On Our Roads

This is your reminder to never attempt to drive through flooded roads. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car and 2 feet to carry away most vehicles. Turn around, don't drown. #LARain pic.twitter.com/gaVMqDfUnv — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 9, 2023

Check your car

Know that middays can be the most dangerous

Plan ahead

Turn on your headlights

Slow down!

If you do end up skidding, don't panic

Don't drive through standing water

Pay attention, duh

We have more detailed guidance: Your Guide To Driving Safely In The Rain In LA (And Really Anywhere).

Road Closures And Conditions

Angeles Forest update: State Route 2 closed in both directions from 2.2 miles north of I-210 to Angeles Forest Hwy & again from 3.3 miles east of Newcomb's Ranch to SR-39. Hazardous road conditions. Reminder: SR-2 is closed for the winter from SR-39 to Grassy Hollow Campground. pic.twitter.com/OtEw99A5RB — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 10, 2023

The rains caused dangerous conditions on our freeways, with flooding being a major contributing factor.

State route 126 was closed early Tuesday from Fillmore city limits to Fairview Canyon as mudflows seeped into all lanes. The California Highway Patrol of Moorpark reports about 3 feet of mud and rocks have covered the lanes.

UPDATE: @CHPMoorpark and @CaltransDist7 are working hard to reach motorists stranded in these mud flows. And YES, that IS a semi buried in the mud east of Fillmore. Those were the 126 traffic lanes. Now it’s 3 feet deep with mud and rocks. No ETA on reopening. pic.twitter.com/fC0RJ3dQBo — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) January 10, 2023

A spokesperson for CHP Moorpark said it was closed in the Piru area from Main Street to Rancho Sespe.

The CHP was waiting on CalTrans to come out with scrapers to clear away the mud. The incident was reported Monday evening as a few motorists and even a semitrailer truck were stuck in the mud flows. All drivers were rescued. The CHP advised drivers to detour on I-5.

In Santa Barbara, officials begged residents to stay off the roads until at least midday, unless they were evacuating. Closures include:

Northbound 101 closed at the 33, through Santa Claus Lane

Expect intermittent closures and ramp closures along sections of NB 101 throughout Summerland and Montecito

NB 101 closed at Gaviota

Highway 154 closed in both directions

Check the full list of closures for Santa Barbara County here.

Public transit users should also double-check to see whether the storm will impact their commute. In South Pasadena, Metro said the Gold Line will see major delays because of damage to overhead wires caused fallen tree.

We continue to run a bus shuttle between L (Gold) Line's Southwest Museum and South Pasadena stations as we repair overhead wires damaged when a tree toppled in last night's deluge. We'll keep you updated on repairs -- which are very likely to extend through today. pic.twitter.com/Cvo0qIzrq7 — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 10, 2023

Union Station in downtown L.A. was also experiencing flooding Tuesday.

I was grateful to get a ride across the flood this morning in Union Station! pic.twitter.com/c4YWWn7gy1 — Sandy Eckel (@sandy_eckel) January 10, 2023

School Closures

All Santa Barbara County public schools will be closed Tuesday, according to the county, which added that any families with students in private schools will need to check in with their individual schools.

All four Malibu public schools — Malibu High School, Malibu Middle School, Malibu Elementary School and John L. Webster Elementary School — were closed Tuesday, but students will receive remote learning, according to a message posted on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District website.

Topanga Elementary School in Los Angeles was also closed until further notice because of access issues caused by the storm. According to L.A. Unified School District, students were being rerouted to Canyon Charter Elementary School.

Flood Watch

As the latest atmospheric river moved into Southern California Monday, most of L.A. County was under some kind of flood watch — including the valleys, mountains, and the L.A. Basin.

Residents from Santa Clarita to Torrance were under a flash flood warning until midnight. The huge swath of the county encompassed the city of L.A. and stretched as far west as Malibu and east to El Monte. The warning also included Glendale.

A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is in progress or is coming. If you’re in a low lying area that’s likely to flood, you should grab belongings and pets and get to higher ground.

In Santa Barbara County, the sheriff urged everyone to stay home, citing the dangers due to debris and floodwaters. Santa Barbara County emergency workers responded to more than 200 calls related to the storm and five water rescues by Monday afternoon.

A flash flood watch has been extended into mid-Tuesday by the National Weather Service for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Orange County coastal areas from Seal Beach to Mission Viejo should also anticipate flooding, along with all recent burn areas across Southern California.

The Santa Barbara Airport was closed due to flooding, and all commercial flights were canceled until further notice.

The many creeks that wind through Santa Barbara County hillsides, including the community of Montecito, were swollen with record rainfall. County incident Commander David Neels asked for all residents to abide by evacuation orders and to remain off the roads.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department warned that mountain areas could see up to 7 inches of rain through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

🌧️ Flood Watch (2am-10pm Tuesday)

🌧️ 1-3" in the valleys

🌧️ 5-7" in the mountains



Heavy rain rates possible Tuesday morning and afternoon. Flash flooding is possible. #SBCoFD is staffed up and ready to respond if you need us.



Flood Safety Tips 👉 https://t.co/fPOauGRpde pic.twitter.com/VMf1lqWO9U — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 10, 2023

In Paso Robles, people were advised Monday to stay away from Salinas River, its bridges, and low crossings.

One area affected by flooding Monday was Santa Barbara's east side.

Streets are floated in Santa Barbara’s east side. You can see a man kayaking down the street. pic.twitter.com/qrwTKtzN6e — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) January 9, 2023

Impact On The Drought

With the storms this month, it may be tempting to think our prolonged drought is over — Los Angeles County reports its captured more than 7 billion gallons of water this storm season, which is enough to support 182,00 people for a year.

The recent atmospheric rivers along the West Coast have been great for our reservoirs and the snow pack. But unfortunately, the drought is far from over.

It'll take a lot more than a few exceptional storms, according to Jonathan Rutz with the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UCSD's Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

"What we really need to start talking about busting a drought would be for this type of weather to continue right through the entire year through April or something, or to have multiple consecutive years in a row when we see storm sequences like this," Rutz said.

The good news: big storms do help restore some of our water supply. But Rutz's excitement is tempered — while some reservoirs have come up substantially, others are still well below their historical averages.

"One storm system or even one good storm season isn't going to change that. We do need to practice our water conservation measures every year — common practice now," said Steven Frasher of L.A. County Public Works.

Currently, stormwater accounts for about one-third of L.A.'s water supply during a year. Work continues to expand that system, Frasher said.

California's Storm Response

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration Monday following a formal request from Gov. Gavin Newsom a day earlier. Newsom asked for assistance to support storm recovery efforts, announcing $202 million from the state's budget to be invested into long-term flood prevention to improve urban flooding and levees, particularly in the Delta region.

"These floods are deadly, and have now turned to be more deadly than even the wildfires here in the state of California. Common sense — just be cautious over the course of the next week," Newsom said.

State officials reported that 12 people died from storm-related impacts, including flooding, in the last 10 days. They urge Californians to avoid commuting if possible during the intense hours of the storm — highlighting that a car can float in just a foot of water.

How Experts Track Atmospheric Rivers

We've been telling you about atmospheric rivers, and here's the work that goes into forecasting them. Teams known as "Hurricane Hunters" fly directly into the storm. The information those teams collect is a game changer for short-range forecasts, according to Jonathan Rutz with UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

"What was previously sort of the skill we used to have for one of these events with a two-day forecast, we had that same skill four days out. So we essentially double the amount of lead time with which we were able to make precipitation forecasts," Rutz said.

When Hurricane Hunters fly into a storm, they drop a device into the weather system which collects data about atmosphere, temperature, moisture, and wind, Rutz said. That information is then sent off to meteorologists and others to analyze in order to create a forecast.

What Else You Should Know About Atmospheric Rivers

A single atmospheric river can carry more water than the Mississippi River at its mouth and its winds can be dangerous.

(Courtesy NOAA)

But these phenomena are also a normal part of West Coast weather, bringing sorely needed rain and adding to the snowpack that's a key source of our state's water.

At the same time, it's the same weather event that triggered the catastrophic Montecito mudslide in early 2018.

Eric Boldt, with the National Weather Service, told us that you can think of atmospheric rivers just like the name implies: a river in the sky.

"So an atmospheric river is basically the fuel of a storm system over the Pacific Ocean," he said. "It really taps into a lot of water vapor that is streaming over the top of our heads and fueling the storm system as it moves to California."

What's Next

There are three lines of heavier rain moving through the area. They should be east of LA Co by around 1pm. Expecting 1-2" of additional rain in showers and thunderstorms, unlike the steady rain yesterday. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/iuxFaXZgUW — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 10, 2023

Major storm will continue to batter SW CA through Tue with additional significant rain, heavy at times, with widespread flooding. A slight chance of thunderstorms will continue. #cawx #LAWeather #SoCal #LARain pic.twitter.com/xqiblU4vjv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 9, 2023

How We're Reporting On This

Producers from LAist/KPCC are monitoring updates as the storm moves through Southern California. Staff members who've contributed to this story include Ernesto Arce, Michael Flores, Jackie Fortiér, Rebecca Gutierrez, Julia Paskin, Gillian Morán Pérez, Nate Perez, Mike Roe, and Sam Benson Smith.

What Questions We're Asking

What damage will this storm cause?

How much rain will we get?

Where will we see flooding?

