Stranded San Bernardino Mountain Communities Finally Get Help, And A Weather Reprieve

Mountain residents stranded by Southern California's recent storm were set to get help from the California National Guard on Thursday, after the governor declared a state of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.

The guard was prepping helicopters Thursday morning at Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos to head up to the mountains to assist residents, some of whom have been without power for days and unable to leave their snowed-in homes.

#HappeningNow: Cal Guard prepares a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to launch from Joint Forces Training Base-Los Alamitos in direct support of San Bernardino County and state agencies to assist communities impacted by the recent winter storms. @CAgovernor @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/m3MyvLgcgZ — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) March 2, 2023

Authorities were also able to open up travel Thursday mid-morning on State Route 18 from Big Bear to Lucerne Valley — for residents only. Highways 18 and 330 remained closed early Thursday afternoon above San Bernardino.

Caltrans said crews had removed 7,276,231 cubic yards of snow from roads in the San Bernardino Mountains as of Wednesday.



Calls for help

Some residents were getting increasingly desperate for help, unable to get medicine and supplies.

Lake Arrowhead resident Michelle Calkins



Michelle sent me this video to share with all of you. Residents are begging for help and they need our help to share their messages. After I got off the phone with her I felt the stress in her voice. @SBCOUNTYFIRE @sbcountysheriff… https://t.co/mhitK8XebQ pic.twitter.com/xI93qdTNf6 — FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) March 1, 2023

I feel for those without a generator. Mine has kicked in several times during the storms. The cold must be unbearable for those who have been without power. I am unable to even exit my house except through the garage. We need some major help up here for all the residences.🥶😓😱 — Karen Bush (@spunky77bump) March 1, 2023

About the emergency declaration

San Bernardino County residents have been under a state of emergency since Monday evening, as the rush of snow from the winter storm has left some people in mountain communities stranded or even snowed in.

The declaration calls for state and federal support to help clear mountain highways and neighboring streets from snow, as well as to provide any other resources.



Before and after: the view from space

The area has seen a dramatic influx of snow, visible in these NASA images released Monday. These are shots, from space, of Southern California from Feb. 10 and Feb. 26.

(Pictures courtesy NASA)

Here are the resources available

An emergency shelter has been set up at Redlands East Valley High School. Resources are available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the American Red Cross Southern California is providing meals.

Residents can also reach out to a call center at 909-387-3911 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for more information.

If you are over the age of 65 and unable to plow your driveway, you can call the Senior Assistance Center at 800-510-2020 for a list of contractors. Other local groups like the Rotary, Lions Club and Kiwanis will provide you with assistance.

FAQ on snow removal

FAQ's on Snow Removal Here's some information on the county's snow removal process as provided by the county.

Crews begin plowing when there is 2 inches or more of snow on primary roads Primary roads such as Lake Gregory Road, Grass Valley Road, Live Oak Road, Green Valley Lake Road, Maple Lane and Valley of the Falls are plowed first, followed by secondary roads, which connect the local roads to the primary roads, then lastly the local roads, such as the ones you may live on. Cinders are placed on primary roads and in school areas where the California Highway Patrol advises to do so. In case of emergency and if you think local rescue vehicles will come your way, call 911 or the local police immediately.

If your property is damaged during snow removal or cinder spreading operations, it will be in your best interest to obtain as much of the following information as possible: Note the date of the occurrence, time, address and any other information that you can. Get a description of the vehicle (blower, blade or bucket), the color of the vehicle, vehicle number and any emblems or insignias. Take pictures of damage if possible.

After obtaining this information, you should call the Road Yard Supervisor in your area and explain the damage to them.

If the damage was caused by County equipment, file a “Claim Against the County” form with the Risk Management Division, within six months of the occurrence. A claim form may be obtained by calling the Radio Room at (909) 387-8063.Be sure and include copies of written estimates of damage and photographs, if possible. Mail to Risk Management, 222 West Hospitality Lane, Third Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0016, (909) 386-8631.Be sure to check with your yard supervisor first before filing a claim against the County.

What's next

We'll keep updating this report as more information becomes available.