San Bernardino Mountain Residents Are Increasingly Desperate. Authorities Are Asking Them To Hang Tight

One resident of Running Springs said he and his wife were down to eating canned beans and soup, which they picked up by hiking through several feet of snow to the nearest convenience store.

Another said she was considering hiking 15 miles down the mountain to escape the increasingly unbearable isolation.

And yet, desperate residents in the San Bernardino mountains are being told by authorities to hang tight while they work to clear record-breaking snow from roads and get supplies to stranded residents.

"The enormity of this event is hard to comprehend," state Assemblymember Tom Lackey said in a news conference in San Bernardino on Friday.



Massive snowfalls and instructions to shelter in place

Big Bear City got 82 inches of snow during the recent, week-long series of storms. Its previous record, from 1979, was 58 inches.

Running Springs got a whopping 150 inches of snow over the past week.

"I can't imagine being trapped in my own home for days, feeling helpless," Lackey said. "Know that help is coming and we're sorry it couldn't get here quicker."

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said it could be a week before residents can get out of their homes and down the mountain — an improvement, he said from earlier calculations of up to two weeks.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place if they have food, water and other necessities. Authorities said anyone with urgent medical needs or concerns about the safety of their home should call 9-1-1 or the county's storm response call center, 909-387-3911.

Crestline resident Lynda Derepentigny had to shovel a narrow path. She remains stuck at her home. (Courtesy: Lynda Derepentigny) Marcia Woloshun said she huddled at times in a tent inside her home as power outages dropped to the 40s. The view outside her door this week. (Courtesy Marcia Woloshun)

Many residents are desperate and frustrated

On a hike to get food from the local convenience store, Chris Bush of Running Springs said he was dismayed to find Highway 18 "immaculately plowed" but little work done on the access roads he and his neighbors would need to get out of their homes and to the highway.

"We get to the intersection of the next street and the county plowed for about 75 yards and built a 10-foot wall in the middle of the street," he said. "None of us can get out of our driveways."

He said he and his wife weren't using their gas heater out of concern over leaks, which have been reported by a number of residents in the area.

We have no snowcats coming down or our street. We have no fire department people in our area. We have no plows. — Chris Bush

Bush said he felt abandoned by local authorities. "We have no snowcats coming down or our street. We have no fire department people in our area. We have no plows," he said.

But the community has come together to help each other, posting offers of supplies and requests for snow removal help on local Facebook pages. "The only people helping us are us," Bush said.



Road clearing is happening, but slowly

Snowfall in Running Springs, shared by a local resident on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Courtesy Chris Bush)

The unified command overseeing response to the storms said crews were working as quickly as possible to remove snow from access roads and even to help people dig out cars and clear driveways.

Authorities asked residents to use PVC pipe or another material to mark buried cars parked on public roads so that plows won't hit them.

San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey said at a news conference Friday that reports of National Guard troops arriving by helicopter to assist residents were false, and also not what residents really needed. Instead, he said a National Guard crew had been dispatched to work with local public safety officials going door-to-door to shovel driveways, clear roofs and help people who need to evacuate.

"Don't think that this is a hurricane in Haiti where you see our military there to support the citizens," Munsey said. "The best assistance that you can get is men and women that have shovels that can directly go on private property and help."

Residents can check the status of snow removal in their area on a new, interactive county map, which is updated daily.



Equipment lacking to respond to new challenges

Officials said they were trying to spread their work on snow removal and resident assistance equally across the affected mountain communities. But proper equipment has been lacking or hard to access.

Munsey said firefighters had responded to five fires in mountain communities in the last 24 hours believed to have been caused by gas leaks. To get to those fires, firefighters have had to take one of eight snowcats deployed in the area — roads are impassible with regular fire rigs — and dig out fire hydrants. "They're literally showing up with shovels and with hoses," Munsey said.

Local officials have also lacked proper equipment, like snow blowers, for the huge amount of snow covering roads.

"The snow came down and stacked up so quickly that those front-end plows that we're so used to using on a routine basis became ineffective," Munsey said. But more equipment was starting to arrive, he said.

The fire chief said the county needs to be better prepared for the potential of severe weather conditions in the mountains, but so do residents.

"We found out many of our residents were not prepared and that put additional strains on the system," he said.

What to do if you smell gas

Numerous mountain residents have complained of gas smells but it’s unclear whether there’s a common problem or what might be causing it. Brian Haas, a spokesperson for SoCalGas, said there were no systemwide gas outages or interruptions in the area, and that having a residential gas meter buried in snow shouldn’t, in itself, be a safety hazard.

He also said work crews were responding to concerns as quickly as possible, but they are experiencing travel delays getting into mountain communities.

Haas offered a few safety tips:



In the majority of instances, your meter being buried in snow does not present a safety hazard, however falling snow and ice could potentially damage your meter. If you do not smell gas, please do not turn off your gas meter.

smell gas, please do not turn off your gas meter. If you can and if it is safe to do so, clear snow away from your meter with a broom or brush — never use a shovel or hard object to remove snow from the meter as this risk damaging the meter.

If you believe your gas meter has been damaged or if you smell gas, call the fire department or SoCalGas at 1-800-427-2200 immediately

About the emergency declaration

San Bernardino County residents have been under a state of emergency since Monday evening, as the rush of snow from the winter storm has left some people in mountain communities stranded or even snowed in.

The declaration calls for state and federal support to help clear mountain highways and neighboring streets from snow, as well as to provide any other resources.



Before and after: the view from space

The area has seen a dramatic influx of snow, visible in these NASA images released Monday. These are shots, from space, of Southern California from Feb. 10 and Feb. 26.

(Pictures courtesy NASA)

Here are the resources available

An emergency shelter has been set up at Redlands East Valley High School. Resources are available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the American Red Cross Southern California is providing meals.

Residents can also reach out to a call center at 909-387-3911 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for more information.

If you are over the age of 65 and unable to plow your driveway, you can call the Senior Assistance Center at 800-510-2020 for a list of contractors. Other local groups like the Rotary, Lions Club and Kiwanis will provide you with assistance.

FAQ on snow removal

FAQ's on Snow Removal Here's some information on the county's snow removal process as provided by the county.

Crews begin plowing when there is 2 inches or more of snow on primary roads Primary roads such as Lake Gregory Road, Grass Valley Road, Live Oak Road, Green Valley Lake Road, Maple Lane and Valley of the Falls are plowed first, followed by secondary roads, which connect the local roads to the primary roads, then lastly the local roads, such as the ones you may live on. Cinders are placed on primary roads and in school areas where the California Highway Patrol advises to do so. In case of emergency and if you think local rescue vehicles will come your way, call 911 or the local police immediately.

If your property is damaged during snow removal or cinder spreading operations, it will be in your best interest to obtain as much of the following information as possible: Note the date of the occurrence, time, address and any other information that you can. Get a description of the vehicle (blower, blade or bucket), the color of the vehicle, vehicle number and any emblems or insignias. Take pictures of damage if possible.

After obtaining this information, you should call the Road Yard Supervisor in your area and explain the damage to them.

If the damage was caused by County equipment, file a “Claim Against the County” form with the Risk Management Division, within six months of the occurrence. A claim form may be obtained by calling the Radio Room at (909) 387-8063.Be sure and include copies of written estimates of damage and photographs, if possible. Mail to Risk Management, 222 West Hospitality Lane, Third Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0016, (909) 386-8631.Be sure to check with your yard supervisor first before filing a claim against the County.

What's next

We'll keep updating this report as more information becomes available.

Phoenix Tso and Jacob Margolis contributed to this story.