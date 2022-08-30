Outdoor Water Ban Starts Soon For Long Beach, Pasadena, Downey And More

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

An outdoor water ban will take effect on Sept. 6 for large portions of Los Angeles County so a vital, yet leaky, pipeline can be repaired.

The 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline delivers water from the Colorado River to Southern California.



Who Is Affected?

Some 4 million customers will be under the outdoor water ban (Courtesy MWD)

Residents of Long Beach, Pasadena, Burbank, Glendale, Inglewood, Downey, Beverly Hills and more will be impacted by the ban.

Also impacted will be customers of the following municipal water districts:



In total, four million customers will be affected.

Why Now?

Adel Hagekhalil, the general manager and CEO of the Metropolitan Water District, said officials are balancing the repair with the reduced water allocation from the state water project.

The leak was first discovered in April.

"We are really facing a complete reduction in the water coming from Northern California," he said. "Also, we've heard from our Bureau of Reclamation about the shortage that we have on the Colorado River and Lake Mead."

The pipeline shutdown will last 15 days, from Sept. 6 through Sept. 20. It does not impact indoor water use.

Tips During The Ban

Recycled water will be available during the ban for Burbank residents to pick up for watering trees and plans at:

George Izay Park



1111 W. Olive Avenue

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays

Additional tips:

