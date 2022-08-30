Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Outdoor Water Ban Starts Soon For Long Beach, Pasadena, Downey And More

By  Nate Perez
Published Aug 30, 2022 2:16 PM
A long, light gray pipe is shown. It appears to be heading towards a small hill. It is surrounded on one side by a metal chain-link fence and barbed wire. It is daytime.
(Courtesy Metropolitan Water District)
An outdoor water ban will take effect on Sept. 6 for large portions of Los Angeles County so a vital, yet leaky, pipeline can be repaired.

The 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline delivers water from the Colorado River to Southern California.

Who Is Affected?

Map of Southern California shows areas affected by the outdoor water ban in yellow.
Some 4 million customers will be under the outdoor water ban
(Courtesy MWD)
Residents of Long Beach, Pasadena, Burbank, Glendale, Inglewood, Downey, Beverly Hills and more will be impacted by the ban.

Also impacted will be customers of the following municipal water districts:

In total, four million customers will be affected.

The Brief

Why Now?

Adel Hagekhalil, the general manager and CEO of the Metropolitan Water District, said officials are balancing the repair with the reduced water allocation from the state water project.

The leak was first discovered in April.

"We are really facing a complete reduction in the water coming from Northern California," he said. "Also, we've heard from our Bureau of Reclamation about the shortage that we have on the Colorado River and Lake Mead."

The pipeline shutdown will last 15 days, from Sept. 6 through Sept. 20. It does not impact indoor water use.

Tips During The Ban

Recycled water will be available during the ban for Burbank residents to pick up for watering trees and plans at:

George Izay Park

  • 1111 W. Olive Avenue
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays

Additional tips:

What questions do you have about Southern California?

