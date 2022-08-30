Outdoor Water Ban Starts Soon For Long Beach, Pasadena, Downey And More
An outdoor water ban will take effect on Sept. 6 for large portions of Los Angeles County so a vital, yet leaky, pipeline can be repaired.
The 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline delivers water from the Colorado River to Southern California.
Who Is Affected?
Residents of Long Beach, Pasadena, Burbank, Glendale, Inglewood, Downey, Beverly Hills and more will be impacted by the ban.
Also impacted will be customers of the following municipal water districts:
In total, four million customers will be affected.
Why Now?
Adel Hagekhalil, the general manager and CEO of the Metropolitan Water District, said officials are balancing the repair with the reduced water allocation from the state water project.
The leak was first discovered in April.
"We are really facing a complete reduction in the water coming from Northern California," he said. "Also, we've heard from our Bureau of Reclamation about the shortage that we have on the Colorado River and Lake Mead."
The pipeline shutdown will last 15 days, from Sept. 6 through Sept. 20. It does not impact indoor water use.
Tips During The Ban
Recycled water will be available during the ban for Burbank residents to pick up for watering trees and plans at:
George Izay Park
- 1111 W. Olive Avenue
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays
Additional tips: