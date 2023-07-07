Your SoCal Weather Report For the Weekend Jul 7-9: Chill For Now, Heat Wave To Come
It's the last few days of the cool down before another the heat cranks up next week.
-
- Today’s weather: Overcast, warm
- Beaches: high 60s to low 70s
- Mountains/deserts: upper 80s/106
- Inland: mid 80s
- Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat watch
The good news: We're going to see below-normal temperatures for the weekend. That means along the coast and valleys, highs will be in the 70s and 80s with low clouds through the valleys and coastal areas for the weekend during night time and morning.
Gusty southwest winds are expected in the afternoons from Friday until Sunday in the Antelope Valley and along the Highway 14 corridor.
Happy Fri-yay! Low clouds extended to the coastal mountain slopes this morning, but are quickly retreating towards the coast. Highs today will be 5-10 degrees below normal for the coast through the mountains. Warmer this weekend with excessive heat inland by next week.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/a2GiVxpKFP— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 7, 2023
The bad news: Come Sunday, it's going to start to warm up, especially in the inland areas.
Another round of #SoCal heat expected next week— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 6, 2023
- Highs peak next Tue/Wed in the 100-110 range inland
- Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s
- Cooler conditions are expected along the coast
- Heat wave may extend into the following weekend#CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/LKtKF84FbM
-
A second Southeast Asian nation may ban film
-
Dangerous air isn't just during wildfires
-
The 5 (of 120) state reps who rent form new caucus
Come Monday, Southern California is in for the beginning of the heat wave where valleys and inland areas will see highs in the 90s.
Tuesday's temperatures are forecasted to get even hotter, especially in the deserts.
Heat watch is coming
An excessive heat watch is in effect starting Tuesday morning, July 11, until Sunday evening, July 16. Areas under this advisory are:
- Apple and Lucerne Valley
- Coachella Valley
- San Diego County Deserts
- San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
Temperatures in those areas could range from 108 to 118 degrees (yikes).
What you should know
-
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
-
Protect a pet from excessive heat
-
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
-
Protect a human from excessive heat
-
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
-
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
This day in history
On this day in 2014, high surf exceeded 15 feet at the Wedge, and 10 feet at Huntington Beach.
Things to do
Enjoy the cool down while it lasts. If you're looking to kick off the weekend, we've got some ideas:
Zoo Friday Nights: Find out what some animals do around twilight and sunset at this late-night zoo adventure. The seven-week series features live music, DJs, a family dance party by GEC Entertainment, games and interactive education stations. The series begins this weekend with a performance by the Masanga Marimba Ensemble, DJ Johnny Hawkes and food trucks Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, Afters Ice Cream, Border Grill and Rice Balls of Fire. Full bars are available for those 21+.
COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
-
Our winter weather could see the biggest impacts.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.