Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For the Weekend Jul 7-9: Chill For Now, Heat Wave To Come

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jul 7, 2023 1:16 PM
Map of SoCal in shades from green to purple indicate cooler temperatures at the coast and highs into the 100s inland
A look at forecast highs for Friday, July 7.
(Courtesy NWS San Diego)
Your weather report

It's the last few days of the cool down before another the heat cranks up next week.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Overcast, warm
    • Beaches: high 60s to low 70s
    • Mountains/deserts: upper 80s/106
    • Inland: mid 80s
    • Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat watch

The good news: We're going to see below-normal temperatures for the weekend. That means along the coast and valleys, highs will be in the 70s and 80s with low clouds through the valleys and coastal areas for the weekend during night time and morning.

Gusty southwest winds are expected in the afternoons from Friday until Sunday in the Antelope Valley and along the Highway 14 corridor.

The bad news: Come Sunday, it's going to start to warm up, especially in the inland areas.

The Brief

Come Monday, Southern California is in for the beginning of the heat wave where valleys and inland areas will see highs in the 90s.

Tuesday's temperatures are forecasted to get even hotter, especially in the deserts.

Heat watch is coming

An excessive heat watch is in effect starting Tuesday morning, July 11, until Sunday evening, July 16. Areas under this advisory are:

  • Apple and Lucerne Valley
  • Coachella Valley
  • San Diego County Deserts
  • San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

Temperatures in those areas could range from 108 to 118 degrees (yikes).

What you should know

Staying safe in the heat
    • Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
    • Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
    • Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

  • Protect a pet from excessive heat

    • Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
    • Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
    • Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
    • Provide shade
    • Provide clean drinking water

  • Protect a human from excessive heat

  • Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

    • Elderly people (65 years and older)
    • Infants
    • Young children
    • People with chronic medical conditions
    • People with mental illness
    • People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)

This day in history

On this day in 2014, high surf exceeded 15 feet at the Wedge, and 10 feet at Huntington Beach.

Things to do

Enjoy the cool down while it lasts. If you're looking to kick off the weekend, we've got some ideas:

  • Zoo Friday Nights: Find out what some animals do around twilight and sunset at this late-night zoo adventure. The seven-week series features live music, DJs, a family dance party by GEC Entertainment, games and interactive education stations. The series begins this weekend with a performance by the Masanga Marimba Ensemble, DJ Johnny Hawkes and food trucks Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse, Afters Ice Cream, Border Grill and Rice Balls of Fire. Full bars are available for those 21+.
    COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

    Check out our full list of things to do this week.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

