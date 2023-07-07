Your SoCal Weather Report For the Weekend Jul 7-9: Chill For Now, Heat Wave To Come

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

It's the last few days of the cool down before another the heat cranks up next week.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Overcast, warm Beaches: high 60s to low 70s Mountains/deserts: upper 80s/106 Inland: mid 80s Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat watch



The good news: We're going to see below-normal temperatures for the weekend. That means along the coast and valleys, highs will be in the 70s and 80s with low clouds through the valleys and coastal areas for the weekend during night time and morning.

Gusty southwest winds are expected in the afternoons from Friday until Sunday in the Antelope Valley and along the Highway 14 corridor.

Happy Fri-yay! Low clouds extended to the coastal mountain slopes this morning, but are quickly retreating towards the coast. Highs today will be 5-10 degrees below normal for the coast through the mountains. Warmer this weekend with excessive heat inland by next week.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/a2GiVxpKFP — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 7, 2023

The bad news: Come Sunday, it's going to start to warm up, especially in the inland areas.

Another round of #SoCal heat expected next week



- Highs peak next Tue/Wed in the 100-110 range inland

- Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s

- Cooler conditions are expected along the coast

- Heat wave may extend into the following weekend#CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/LKtKF84FbM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 6, 2023

Come Monday, Southern California is in for the beginning of the heat wave where valleys and inland areas will see highs in the 90s.

Tuesday's temperatures are forecasted to get even hotter, especially in the deserts.



Heat watch is coming

An excessive heat watch is in effect starting Tuesday morning, July 11, until Sunday evening, July 16. Areas under this advisory are:



Apple and Lucerne Valley

Coachella Valley

San Diego County Deserts

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

Temperatures in those areas could range from 108 to 118 degrees (yikes).

What you should know

Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



