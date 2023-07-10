Your SoCal Weather Report For July 14: The Heat Is On
Bring out the sweat bands. It's going to be hot, hot, hot all this week.
- Today’s weather: hot, sunny
- Beaches: high 70s, 80 in Long Beach
- Mountains: lower 90s to 110
- Inland: Could hit triple digits
- Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat watch warning
A prolonged heat wave is expected across the region through at least this weekend, thanks to a sprawling ridge of high pressure. A stubborn marine layer will likely protect many coastal areas from the worst of the heat and may support patchy dense fog at times.
The National Weather Service calls it a "significant heat event" that will bring hot weather and an elevated risk of wildfires.
Temperatures at the beaches will be in the 70s and into the 80s in the L.A. Basin and Orange County. Coastal Valleys will be in the 90s. The Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and Riverside area will top out at around 113 degrees. Coachella Valley highs will hit 122.
Remember to stay safe, stay cool and check on your loved ones.
Ozone Warning
The air quality is forecasted to be unhealthy or very unhealthy starting today (Friday, July 14) in parts of Southern California—stretching from the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys into the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains, through the Inland Empire into the Coachella Valley.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District's ozone advisory will end Tuesday night.
People with respiratory diseases, in particular, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.
Warnings in place
A long duration heat wave is expected for much of #SoCal this coming week and into next weekend. Plan ahead so you can stay safe in the heat! Make sure your animals have access to shade and water! Never leave kids or pets in a parked car! #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/0YDCy4W9Sr— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 9, 2023
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for through Tuesday, July 18, saying the hottest days will be this Friday and Saturday.
Weather forecasters are also saying that Death Valley temperatures soar up to 131 degrees this weekend.
Here are the list of areas under heat watch/advisory/warning:
Excessive heat warnings for the following areas
- Antelope Valley reaching 113
- Santa Clarita Valley reaching 108
- San Gabriel Mountains reaching 108
- Eastern and Western Antelope Valley foothills reaching 114
- Apple and Lucerne Valleys reaching 115
- San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys and the Inland Empire reaching 113
- Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning reaching 122
Tips and resources
- Kiddie pool
- Lotions in the fridge
- Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine
- Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise
- Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat.
- Build a DIY AC
- Build a mini cold air fan
- Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief"
- Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes
- Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this).
- Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind
- Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation
- Cool bath or shower twice a day
- Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat)
- Portable A/C unit
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
Protect a pet from excessive heat
-
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
Protect a human from excessive heat
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
-
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
This day in history
On July 14, 1886, L.A. recorded its second highest 24-hour rainfall amount for July at just under a quarter inch.
Things to do
- Orange County Fair starts today and runs through Aug. 13th
- Location: OC Fair & Event Center. 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
Carnival rides, a petting zoo, games, action sports (demolition derby, rodeos and Monster Trucks), concerts (including Smokey Robinson, Gerardo Ortiz, Beck/Phoenix, Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke and Mario), exhibitions and farming workshops. The OC Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission tickets must be purchased in advance. Some concerts and entertainment require additional ticket purchases.
COST: $9 - $15 admission; MORE INFO
- Location: OC Fair & Event Center. 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
