Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 10 - 13
Enjoy the sounds of Ellington and Gershwin with Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl. Take in a story about “sweat.” Learn about the early Central Avenue jazz scene.
Monday, July 10 - Saturday, July 15
West Edge Mural Fest
12101 W Olympic Blvd., Sawtelle
West Edge, a new mixed-use development at Olympic and Bundy, holds a Mural Fest that will run from July 10-15. Catch global artists and muralists, including Aaron Martin, Anna Charney and ER (Efren Rebugio Jr.) as they create works across 4,000 square feet. On Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrate the murals in The Plaza with art, face painting, henna and live music.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Mondays through Aug. 7
Movie Mondays: The Lion King
Julianne and George Argyros Plaza
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
Watch movies inspired by the upcoming season at the Segerstrom Center, starting with The Lion King (1994 version). Additonal features include Clue (July 17), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (July 24), Peter Pan (July 31) and Aladdin (Aug. 7). Arrive early for pre-show activities fun at 6 p.m., with the screenings starting around dusk. Bring your own snacks or purchase food from George’s Café. Outside alcohol is not permitted.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, July 11; 8 p.m.
Phantogram
The Bellwether
333 Boylston St., downtown L.A.
L.A.'s new music venue officially opens on Tuesday with a sold-out show with Phantogram with opener Ill Peach. (Other artists performing within its opening weeks include Tycho, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Haim, Andrew Bird and Porter Robinson.)
COST: $55; MORE INFO
Tuesday, July 11; 7:30 p.m.
Alleviating the Housing Crisis: Where’s the Money?
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
The museum’s series, Hammer Forum: L.A.’s Housing Crisis, continues with a panel discussion and exploration of the monies involved in housing. In 2016, L.A. voters lent their support to Proposition HHH, a bond measure designed to generate more than $1 billion over 10 years to create affordable housing for unhoused people. Nearly all the funds have been allocated, but where is the housing? Join journalist Anna Scott, creator of the KCRW podcasts Samaritans and City of Tents, who speaks with Dr. Heidi Behforouz, medical director of Housing for Health at L.A. County Department of Health Services; Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, president and CEO of LA Family Housing; and Miguel A. Santana, president of the Weingart Foundation and former city administrative officer for the city of L.A., where he oversaw a $9 billion budget and designed LA's first comprehensive homelessness strategy.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, July 11 - Sunday, July 16
Simon Miller Sample Sale
950 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The L.A.-based fashion and accessories brand Simon Miller holds a sample sale this week.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Wednesday, July 12; 7:30 p.m.
Central Ave: Open House
The Beehive
1000 E. 60th St., Florence
The MUSE/IQUE organization with The New 9th and the Central Avenue Jazz Festival present Central Avenue: An Extraordinary Story of the South LA Music Legends Who Changed the World. The open house is open to the community, remounting a concert program that traces jazz that began on Central Avenue, the West Coast’s answer to the Harlem Renaissance. Additional performances take place on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 at Memorial Park in Pasadena.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 13; 7 p.m.
One for the Books
Crawford Family Forum
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
In this special edition of One for the Books, host Traci Thomas talks about food, culture, cookbooks and the politics of food. She’s joined by guests Bricia Lopez, chef and partner at her family’s restaurant Guelaguetza, who released a cookbook Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling in April; J avier Cabral, cookbook co-author and editor of L.A. Taco; and Keith Corbin, chef and owner of the acclaimed Alta Adams restaurant. They’ll talk about books and food and play some games. At this LAist event, guests won’t leave hungry — there will be food on-site for everyone to enjoy and cookbooks will be available for purchase.
COST: FREE - $40; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 13; 8 p.m.
Ellington and Gershwin with Dudamel
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in this celebration of two great American musicians and composers who blended orchestral sounds and jazz. Gustavo Dudamel. Tony- and Grammy Award-winning singer Patina Miller performs selections by Ellington, Gershwin and others from the Great American Songbook.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 13; 6:30 p.m.
KCRW Summer Nights: Steady Holiday
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
Steady Holiday — the solo project from L.A.-based singer-songwriter Dre Babinski — performs in the Hammer Courtyard with KCRW DJs Nassir Nassirzadeh and Novena Carmel spinning tunes. The happy hour with cash bar starts at 6:30 p.m., and the galleries featuring Together in Time: Selections from the Hammer Contemporary Collection will be open until 9 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 13; 5 - 8 p.m.
Ozomatli
Irvine Regional Park
1 Irvine Park Rd., Orange
Bring your blankets and chairs to the park to picnic and enjoy live music under the summer sky. This week, the OC Parks Summer Concert Series welcomes L.A.’s own Ozomatli with opener KYNG. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 13; 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles StorySLAM: Sweat
Los Globos
3040 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
Listen to a night of 5-minute true and surprising stories about perspiration, sweat, nerves, knees weak and other things that leave your palms damp. Melanie Maras hosts. Seating is first-come-first-serve. Los Globos is a 21+ venue.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 13; 10 p.m.
Hotel with Joel Kim Booster, Girl God + More!
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Take a one-night trip with Hotel, showcasing standup/character performers in L.A. as they test out new bits and crazy ideas. The lineup includes Joel Kim Booster, Girl God (Grace Freud & April Clark), Julie Greiner, Max Hawksford and Andres Parada. Ages 18+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
The Afterparty: Season 2
The mystery-comedy series The Afterparty from Christopher Miller returns with a new case and a few new characters. This time, a groom was murdered at a wedding, and Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner returns to solve the case. Other returning cast members include Sam Richardson (Aniq) and Zoë Chao (Zoë). The first two (of 10 episodes) premiere on July 12 on Apple TV, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through Sept. 6.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- The 1917 Wine Bar + Bistro at the historic San Antonio Winery in downtown L.A. launched a new summer and happy hour menu, including ziti tagliati made with bone marrow, wild mushroom, 24-month-aged parmigiano-reggiano dop, veal jus ($27), crème brûlée French toast made with crème fraîche, berries, maple syrup, maple sage sausage and scrambled eggs (Saturday and Sunday brunch, $18), and Italian Spritz, sangria and Bloody Mary (available for happy hour from Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to close).
- On Thursday, July 13, Del Frisco’s Grille in Santa Monica holds a “Hot Grille Summer” patio party from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For $45, guests can indulge in hors d’oeuvres that include Tomato & Burrata Bruschetta, Cheesesteak Eggroll Bites, Herbed Guacamole Bites and Cucumber Gazpacho Bites while sipping on drinks from Dos Hombres and Hampton Water Rosé.
- Tallula’s in Santa Monica collaborates with chef Tony Messina’s Surf Clam on Monday nights for the rest of July. Dine on New England classics like lobster rolls, fried clams, crudo, sashimi, small plates and a large-format dish focusing on California produce and fresh seafood.
- Also in Santa Monica, Esters hosts chef Jorge Serrano on Wednesday, July 12 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. for The Serrano Experience. Slicing up Iberico ham by hand and cooking authentic Spanish tapas for one night only. Highlights from the à la carte menu include a classic Pan Con Tomate, Cadiz crudo with Spanish bluefin tuna belly and 12-year Pedro Jimenez white vin, gambas al ajillo featuring baby red prawns, pulpo gallego with olive oil-crushed Yukon potatoes, Basque Cheesecake topped with dulce de leche.
- Piccalilli in Culver City has a new Monday Night Burger + Sake Bomb special. Pair the sake-bomb style cocktail Float Like A Butterfly with their signature burger.
