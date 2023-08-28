Your SoCal Weather Report For Aug 8 - Sept 1: A Hot Start To The Week, Followed By A Slight Cool Down

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

It's Tuesday and it's still going to be really hot. But come Wednesday evening, it will start to cool down.

Significant heat is expected for inland areas, deserts and valleys where temperatures will soar above 100 degrees.

Along the coast, highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s and up into the 90s in coastal valleys. The Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains will see highs in the 90s and over in San Bernardino County, mountain temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s.

The high desert will see temperatures in the low 100s but over in the low deserts, temperatures will skyrocket to 118 in Coachella Valley.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, sunny Beaches: 80s Mountains/deserts: 80s-90s/101-118 Inland: 100-106 Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat warning



Meteorologist Todd Hall with the National Weather Service says the second half of the week should feel more pleasant, with an expected increase of air flow from the ocean.

"That will translate a little bit more inland each day through Thursday. We're going to be above normal until Wednesday and then we'll start to see that cooling trend really kick in on Thursday as we see the return of low clouds and fog starting at the coast and beaches."



About those advisories

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning today starting at 10 a.m. for inland areas, the valleys, and deserts. That includes:

Coachella Valley

The Inland Empire

Riverside County valleys

San Bernardino County valleys

San Fernando Valley

San Gabriel Valley

Weather forecasters say we're going to be seeing this significant heat until 8 p.m. Tuesday for L.A. County. But over in the Riverside, San Bernardino and Coachella valleys, the high heat will linger until Wednesday 8 p.m. With the high heat comes high fire weather conditions. Remember to stay hydrated, stay indoors, and check on your loved ones.

City of L.A. cooling centers

Open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Lake View Terrace Recreation Center: 11075 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace (map)

11075 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace (map) Mid Valley Senior Center: 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City (map)

8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City (map) Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center (SOVAC) : 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks (map)

5056 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks (map) Lincoln Heights Senior Center: 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles (map)

2323 Workman St., Los Angeles (map) Fred Roberts Recreation Center: 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles (map)

4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles (map) Jim Gilliam Recreation Center: 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles (map)

In addition, city officials said all parks and libraries will be open during normal business hours.

For unhoused people living in the densely populated Skid Row area of downtown, city officials said "climate stations" already are open and provide "a safe environment with cold beverages, seating, and activities."

Towne St. (between 5th St. & 6th St.) across the street from the ReFresh Spot.

San Pedro St. mid-block between 6th St. & 7th St.



Resources and tips

Check out our full list of cooling centers across Southern California here.

And if you're concerned about the high heat leading to a power outage, here's how you can prepare.

Tips to stay cool Kiddie pool Lotions in the fridge Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat. Build a DIY AC Build a mini cold air fan Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief" Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this). Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation Cool bath or shower twice a day Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat) Portable A/C unit



Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



This day in history

On Aug, 29, 1993, severe thunderstorms in the Imperial Valley produced a tornado near Calipatria.



