Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 28 - 31
Watch a musical parody of Fast and the Furious. Laugh along to sets from Dan Levy and his colleagues. Screen old and rare films at Cinecon 59.
Events
Monday, Aug. 28; 7:30 p.m.
My Morning Jacket / Fleet Foxes
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The show was postponed because of the recent tropical storm, and now the co-headlining acts are ready to take to the Hollywood Bowl stage for a night of indie rock.
COST: $15 - $99; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 28; 7:30 p.m.
Fast and the Furious: A Musical Parody
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Watch this unauthorized parody of your favorite car gang on stage as they battle their enemies — while singing and dancing. The second act has been revamped and features new music and songs. Both fans of the series and those who’ve never heard Vin Diesel say “family” will be entertained. To prepare for the parody, show creators suggest watching The Fate of the Furious beforehand. Ages 18+.
COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 28; 8 p.m.
Dan Levy and Colleagues
Largo at the Coronet
366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
Dan Levy (the American comic, not the Canadian actor-comedian) brings pretty famous colleagues to join his show, including Chelsea Peretti, Nick Kroll and Marc Maron.
COST: $35+ fees; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 28; 7 p.m.
Hilarity x Solidarity: Benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund
The Improv - Lab
8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove
The Mermaid Comedy Hour, a woman-centric comedy show, returns with a benefit show for championing artists in need. Hosted and produced by Valerie Tosi, the lineup features Lisa Ann Walter, Laurie Kilmartin, Irene Tu, Kimberly Clark, Pallavi Gunalan, and maybe a surprise or two.
COST: $20+ two-item minimum; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 29; 7 p.m.
The Greg Proops Film Club Presents The 39 Steps
Los Feliz Theatre
1822 N Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
American Cinematheque’s Friend of the Fest series continues with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 comedy-thriller The 39 Steps. The program begins with a live recording of the Greg Proops Film Club podcast.
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024
Graphic Design in the Middle Ages
Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood
Drawn primarily from the Getty Museum’s Manuscripts collection, the exhibition showcases how design influenced the creation and interpretation of medieval books.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 30; 8 p.m.
Optometry
Lodge Room
104 N. Ave. 56, 2nd Floor, Highland Park
The new electronic duo Optometry (John Tejada and March Adstrum) headlines a show with Silent Servant, Baths (DJ set) and Dntel (DJ set) playing in support. This is an all-ages show.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 30; 7 p.m.
50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is currently on a world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin.’ On tour, he’s joined by longtime friend Busta Rhymes, with Jeremih playing all North American tour dates, including L.A.
COST: Tickets start at $79; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 31; 7 - 9 p.m.
Truth Be Told LIVE with Tonya Mosley
The Crawford
474 S Raymond Ave., Pasadena
Host Tonya Mosley brings together some of Truth Be Told's most memorable guests for a conversation about finding individual and collective freedom through self-expression and exploration. This is the inaugural event in LAist’s new Studios Presents live event series, a series of live podcast events and tapings featuring the best of LAist Studios and curated podcasts from other creators. After the conversation, stay for food from DLo’s Kitchen and music from DJ Kara.
COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 31 - Monday, Sept. 4
Cinecon 59
Old Town Music Hall
140 Richmond St., El Segundo
The classic film festival returns in person for its 59th year at a new venue in the South Bay, celebrating old and unusual films rarely given public screenings. The festival opens with a reception at the Richmond Bar & Grill, directly across the street from the theater, followed by a 100th-anniversary screening of the newly restored The Gold Diggers (1923). Also screening on opening night: the rarely screened Adventure’s End (1937) featuring a young John Wayne. Harold Lloyd’s film Why Worry (another film celebrating its 100th anniversary) ends the festival’s first night.
COST: $65 - $299; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 31; 8 p.m.
The Big Lie Podcast with John Mankiewicz
Corey Helford Gallery
571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights
The Skirball Cultural Center presents the Los Angeles premiere of the Audible Original scripted podcast, The Big Lie. The SAG-AFTRA-supported event is inspired by real events, focusing on making the controversial pro-union film Salt of the Earth (1952). Watch shadow play actors from Little Cinema perform the first episode using the podcast's original audio. Stay for the Q&A with podcast creators John Mankiewicz and Aaron Lipstadt, as well as members of the podcast's cast including Bradley Whitford, Kirk Baltz and Lisa Edelstein. The discussion will highlight parallels between the filmmaking industry in the era of the Blacklist and the ongoing labor disputes of today.
COST: $25 - $30; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 31; 8 p.m.
Vivaldi: The Four Seasons
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons sonically interprets the passage of time. In addition to his masterwork, the New Zealand-born Gemma New leads the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s interpretation selections from The Seasons, Op. 37 as a work by Jessie Montgomery that was inspired by Vivaldi.
COST: $6 - $113; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Predator with Freddie Gibbs + Friends
Watch as Arnold Schwarzenegger heads into the jungle to face off with the invisible alien hunting him and his crew in this ‘80s escapade directed by John McTiernan. The film screens at Brain Dead Studios on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. with movie commentary by Freddie Gibbs and pals (Zack Fox, Brian Moses and Sushiboy Mexico). Tickets: $30.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- Through the end of August, Hotel Figueroa offers 1920’s inspired cocktails, including the Bouldin-Vardier ($18), Clover Club ($17) and Mary Pickford ($17). The drinks are available at the hotel’s all-day eatery Café Fig and the main lobby bar Bar Magnolia.
- Bar CDMX, a bar from the Pouring With Heart hospitality group (All Season Brewing Co, Arts District Brewing Co.,The Normandie Club) is in its soft opening phase and has its grand opening on Aug. 31. Bar CDMX celebrates the music, art, and subculture of Ciudad de México in a secret basement bar located below Seven Grand.
- Beverly Hills’ The Hideaway recently launched its version of happy hour. La Cantina Hour is offered daily from 3 to 6 p.m. at the bar. Offerings include several $12 cocktails dishes including the Wagyu Flautas and Hamburguesa á la Hideaway.
- Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar recently opened on Pico in West L.A. Chef Lucio Bedon helms the kitchen, creating dishes such as Bigoli in Salsa (a thick bigoli pasta, three-month cured Chioggia sardines, and toast breadcrumbs); Risotto Nero Con Sepia (blank ink risotto with grilled cuttlefish); and Moeche fritte (soft shell crab with creamy white polenta).
- The SmorgasBAR pop-up at ROW DTLA continues on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 10 p.m. The night includes the menu of I Love Micheladas and local craft brews, a wine list curated by our neighbors Flask & Field, and $12 cocktails on tap. This week is Korean Street Food Night with food from Chimmelier with DJ Que Madre. The event is open to all ages.
