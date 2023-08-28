Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 28 - 31

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Watch a musical parody of Fast and the Furious. Laugh along to sets from Dan Levy and his colleagues. Screen old and rare films at Cinecon 59.



Events

Monday, Aug. 28; 7:30 p.m.

My Morning Jacket / Fleet Foxes

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The show was postponed because of the recent tropical storm, and now the co-headlining acts are ready to take to the Hollywood Bowl stage for a night of indie rock.

COST: $15 - $99; MORE INFO



Monday, Aug. 28; 7:30 p.m.

Fast and the Furious: A Musical Parody

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Watch this unauthorized parody of your favorite car gang on stage as they battle their enemies — while singing and dancing. The second act has been revamped and features new music and songs. Both fans of the series and those who’ve never heard Vin Diesel say “family” will be entertained. To prepare for the parody, show creators suggest watching The Fate of the Furious beforehand. Ages 18+.

COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 28; 8 p.m.

Dan Levy and Colleagues

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

Dan Levy (the American comic, not the Canadian actor-comedian) brings pretty famous colleagues to join his show, including Chelsea Peretti, Nick Kroll and Marc Maron.

COST: $35+ fees; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 28; 7 p.m.

Hilarity x Solidarity: Benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund

The Improv - Lab

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

The Mermaid Comedy Hour, a woman-centric comedy show, returns with a benefit show for championing artists in need. Hosted and produced by Valerie Tosi, the lineup features Lisa Ann Walter, Laurie Kilmartin, Irene Tu, Kimberly Clark, Pallavi Gunalan, and maybe a surprise or two.

COST: $20+ two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 29; 7 p.m.

The Greg Proops Film Club Presents The 39 Steps

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

American Cinematheque’s Friend of the Fest series continues with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 comedy-thriller The 39 Steps. The program begins with a live recording of the Greg Proops Film Club podcast.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

The Getty opens the exhibition "Graphic Design in the Middle Ages," which features works including a bifolium from the Pink Qur’an, 1200s, Spain. (Courtesy of the Getty Museum)

Tuesday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Graphic Design in the Middle Ages

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood

Drawn primarily from the Getty Museum’s Manuscripts collection, the exhibition showcases how design influenced the creation and interpretation of medieval books.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 30; 8 p.m.

Optometry

Lodge Room

104 N. Ave. 56, 2nd Floor, Highland Park

The new electronic duo Optometry (John Tejada and March Adstrum) headlines a show with Silent Servant, Baths (DJ set) and Dntel (DJ set) playing in support. This is an all-ages show.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 30; 7 p.m.

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is currently on a world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin.’ On tour, he’s joined by longtime friend Busta Rhymes, with Jeremih playing all North American tour dates, including L.A.

COST: Tickets start at $79; MORE INFO

Upcoming Truth Be Told LIVE event. (LAist Design / APM Studios)

Thursday, Aug. 31; 7 - 9 p.m.

Truth Be Told LIVE with Tonya Mosley

The Crawford

474 S Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Host Tonya Mosley brings together some of Truth Be Told's most memorable guests for a conversation about finding individual and collective freedom through self-expression and exploration. This is the inaugural event in LAist’s new Studios Presents live event series, a series of live podcast events and tapings featuring the best of LAist Studios and curated podcasts from other creators. After the conversation, stay for food from DLo’s Kitchen and music from DJ Kara.

COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 31 - Monday, Sept. 4

Cinecon 59

Old Town Music Hall

140 Richmond St., El Segundo

The classic film festival returns in person for its 59th year at a new venue in the South Bay, celebrating old and unusual films rarely given public screenings. The festival opens with a reception at the Richmond Bar & Grill, directly across the street from the theater, followed by a 100th-anniversary screening of the newly restored The Gold Diggers (1923). Also screening on opening night: the rarely screened Adventure’s End (1937) featuring a young John Wayne. Harold Lloyd’s film Why Worry (another film celebrating its 100th anniversary) ends the festival’s first night.

COST: $65 - $299; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 31; 8 p.m.

The Big Lie Podcast with John Mankiewicz

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights

The Skirball Cultural Center presents the Los Angeles premiere of the Audible Original scripted podcast, The Big Lie. The SAG-AFTRA-supported event is inspired by real events, focusing on making the controversial pro-union film Salt of the Earth (1952). Watch shadow play actors from Little Cinema perform the first episode using the podcast's original audio. Stay for the Q&A with podcast creators John Mankiewicz and Aaron Lipstadt, as well as members of the podcast's cast including Bradley Whitford, Kirk Baltz and Lisa Edelstein. The discussion will highlight parallels between the filmmaking industry in the era of the Blacklist and the ongoing labor disputes of today.

COST: $25 - $30; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 31; 8 p.m.

Vivaldi: The Four Seasons

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons sonically interprets the passage of time. In addition to his masterwork, the New Zealand-born Gemma New leads the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s interpretation selections from The Seasons, Op. 37 as a work by Jessie Montgomery that was inspired by Vivaldi.

COST: $6 - $113; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Predator with Freddie Gibbs + Friends

Watch as Arnold Schwarzenegger heads into the jungle to face off with the invisible alien hunting him and his crew in this ‘80s escapade directed by John McTiernan. The film screens at Brain Dead Studios on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. with movie commentary by Freddie Gibbs and pals (Zack Fox, Brian Moses and Sushiboy Mexico). Tickets: $30 .

The Hideaway in Beverly Hills recently launched La Cantina Hour, offered daily from 3-6pm in the bar. (Courtesy of The Hideaway)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Through the end of August, Hotel Figueroa offers 1920’s inspired cocktails, including the Bouldin-Vardier ($18), Clover Club ($17) and Mary Pickford ($17). The drinks are available at the hotel’s all-day eatery Café Fig and the main lobby bar Bar Magnolia.

including the Bouldin-Vardier ($18), Clover Club ($17) and Mary Pickford ($17). The drinks are available at the hotel’s all-day eatery Café Fig and the main lobby bar Bar Magnolia. Bar CDMX , a bar from the Pouring With Heart hospitality group (All Season Brewing Co, Arts District Brewing Co.,The Normandie Club) is in its soft opening phase and has its grand opening on Aug. 31. Bar CDMX celebrates the music, art, and subculture of Ciudad de México in a secret basement bar located below Seven Grand .

, a bar from the Pouring With Heart hospitality group (All Season Brewing Co, Arts District Brewing Co.,The Normandie Club) is in its soft opening phase and has its grand opening on Aug. 31. Bar CDMX celebrates the music, art, and subculture of Ciudad de México in a secret basement bar located below . Beverly Hills’ The Hideaway recently launched its version of happy hour. La Cantina Hour is offered daily from 3 to 6 p.m. at the bar. Offerings include several $12 cocktails dishes including the Wagyu Flautas and Hamburguesa á la Hideaway.

is offered daily from 3 to 6 p.m. at the bar. Offerings include several $12 cocktails dishes including the Wagyu Flautas and Hamburguesa á la Hideaway. Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar recently opened on Pico in West L.A. Chef Lucio Bedon helms the kitchen, creating dishes such as Bigoli in Salsa (a thick bigoli pasta, three-month cured Chioggia sardines, and toast breadcrumbs); Risotto Nero Con Sepia (blank ink risotto with grilled cuttlefish); and Moeche fritte (soft shell crab with creamy white polenta).

recently opened on Pico in West L.A. Chef Lucio Bedon helms the kitchen, creating dishes such as Bigoli in Salsa (a thick bigoli pasta, three-month cured Chioggia sardines, and toast breadcrumbs); Risotto Nero Con Sepia (blank ink risotto with grilled cuttlefish); and Moeche fritte (soft shell crab with creamy white polenta). The SmorgasBAR pop-up at ROW DTLA continues on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 10 p.m. The night includes the menu of I Love Micheladas and local craft brews, a wine list curated by our neighbors Flask & Field, and $12 cocktails on tap. This week is Korean Street Food Night with food from Chimmelier with DJ Que Madre. The event is open to all ages.