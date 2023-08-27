Your SoCal Weather Report For Sunday, Aug. 27: Another Heat Wave Looms

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

We're in for another warm day Sunday as we head into another heat wave.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, sunny, high of 92, low of 78 Warnings and advisories: Heat advisories go into effect Monday through Tuesday



It'll be sunny with highs in the 80s topping out in the mid-90s. And it should cool overnight to the upper 60s.

But Monday and Tuesday, there are heat advisories from the National Weather Service for parts of our region. It'll be in the 90s and up to 100 in inland areas on Monday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will be 8 to 16 degrees above normal.

How long will that heat last? According to the National Weather Service forecast for L.A., there's some disagreement on that. Initially, meteorologists said Tuesday would be "the hottest day of the stretch and possibly extending the heat into Wednesday."

Now, some reads of the forecast are calling for cooling Tuesday.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass over the weekend cautioned Angelenos to get ready for a "a significant heatwave."

"I urge Angelenos to take note of the City resources we will have in place to help them stay cool as temperatures may soar into triple digits,” she said in a news release, that included the locations of six cooling centers in the city (see below). Bass said the focus was on the most vulnerable areas for excessive heat.

The National Weather Service is warning Southern Californians of "significant heat" early this week. (Courtesy NWS)

City of L.A. cooling centers

Open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center: 11075 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace (map)

11075 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace (map) Mid Valley Senior Center: 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City (map)

8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City (map) Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center (SOVAC) : 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks (map)

5056 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks (map) Lincoln Heights Senior Center: 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles (map)

2323 Workman St., Los Angeles (map) Fred Roberts Recreation Center: 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles (map)

4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles (map) Jim Gilliam Recreation Center: 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles (map)

In addition, city officials said all parks and libraries will be open during normal business hours.

For the unhoused people living in the densely populated Skid Row area of downtown, city officials said "climate stations" already are open and provide "a safe environment with cold beverages, seating and activities."



Towne St. (between 5th St. & 6th St.) across the street from the ReFresh Spot.

San Pedro St. mid-block between 6th St. & 7th St.

Resources and tips

Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



This day in history

On this day in 2014, Hurricane Marie was creating big 15 to 18 foot waves from Newport Beach to Huntington Beach. The Wedge at Newport Beach saw waves as high as 25 to 30 feet.



Things to do

Here's an excursion to consider for this Sunday:



Prosperity Market at Hollywood Park (adjacent to SoFi Stadium) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The mobile farmers market that supports and highlights Black-owned businesses hosts a pop-up event to celebrate Black Business Month and to conclude its third annual Black Business Scavenger Hunt. Vendors include The Farmer Ken, Sienna Naturals, Ghost Town Oats, Gloria's Shito, Runway Boutique, The Plant Chica, California Coffee Company, Happi Jam, Tranquilitea, The Lazy Rose Cafe, The Heart Dept, Sherman Produce, Compton Vegan, Chef Brandi Biggles and others. The parking lot entrance is located on 97th St. & Prairie Ave. and costs $5 for the first two hours.

Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.