Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 25 - 27

Listen to a day of live music at the Leimert Park Jazz Festival. Attend a silent film festival. Shop at RuPaul’s Drag Race Drag Sale pop-up.

Events

Friday, Aug. 25; 7 - 9 p.m.

Friday Movie Nights | Detective Pikachu

Japan House L.A.

Ovation Hollywood, Center Courtyard

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

As part of Japan House Los Angeles’ fifth-anniversary celebration, they’re partnering with Ovation Hollywood to present a free movie night featuring snacks, prizes, and the hit film Detective Pikachu. The film was selected to complement the POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft exhibition.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 26; 12:30 - 9 p.m.

4th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw

The festival has grown organically from a neighborhood block party to a grand celebration of music artists, visual artists, small businesses and nonprofits in South L.A. Performers include Poncho Sanchez, Keyon Harrold, Gerald Clayton and Carmen Lundy. Additional activities include the Visual Arts Pavilion, a Community Resource Zone, a Kids’ Zone, food trucks, and a wine and beer lounge.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 26; 6 p.m.

Off the 405: Alabaster DePlume

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The Getty’s free concert series "Off the 405" ends its season this weekend with a performance from British poet and saxophonist Alabaster DePlume. “His songs are built on sonorous circular melodies and luminous tones that transmit calmness and generosity in warm waves—unless they’re raging against complacency and the everyday inhumanity of end-times capitalism.”

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

HIP-HOP SOUNDS & STORIES: A 50 & Forever Celebration Through the Decades is a free, two-day multimedia experience. (Courtesy of NTWRK)

Saturday, Aug. 26; 11 a.m.

Hip-Hop Sounds & Stories: A 50 & Forever Celebration Through the Decades

NTWRK LA

433 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove

This weekend, NTWRK, Amazon Music and Audible present a multimedia experience that celebrates the various formats and methods of listening to hip-hop over the last five decades. On Saturday morning, attend a panel discussion exploring hip-hop's history. Panelists include visual artist Glen Infante, Amazon Music Artist Relations Manager Josh Peas, hip-hop DJ and multiplatinum artist DJ Drama, and music journalist, author and narrator of The Motherlode Clover Hope. The event also features performances from special guests. The exhibition space will be open all day on Sunday as well.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sierra Madre Playhouse presents 'The Camera Is Ours,' a silent film festival featuring films before and after the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment (1920). (Courtesy of the Sierra Madre Playhouse)

Saturday, Aug. 26 - Sunday, Aug. 27

The Camera Is Ours Silent Film Festival

Sierra Madre Playhouse

87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

The silent film festival features films released before and after the passage of the 19th Amendment (1920). The films, including The Perils of Pauline and Sparrows, will be accompanied on the piano by the noted accompanist and film historian Frederick Hodges. The festival also includes workshops and discussions.

COST: $25 - $75; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 26 - Sunday, Aug. 27; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

7th Annual Festival Chapín Los Angeles

Lafayette Park

625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Westlake

The annual event is a celebration of Guatemalan culture and community through the country’s history, folklore, music, arts and crafts and “Chapín” gastronomy, which includes dishes such as garnachas (similar to a Mexican ‘sope’), shucos (Guatemalan-style hot dogs), chicken enchiladas and hilachas (stewed meat). Music artists include Marimba Orquesta Alegría Chapina, Raúl Acosta y Oro Solido and Los Miseria Cumbia Band.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 26; noon

VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Finals Day

Kia Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305

Esports fans should head to the Forum to watch the last two teams battle it out for the VALORANT Global Champion title. The finals culminate a yearlong VCT esports global circuit for this tactical shooter game. The opening ceremony for the finals also includes musical performances from Grabbitz, bbno$, ericdoa, Emei and Jazz Alonso.

COST: Tickets start at $57; MORE INFO

Corey Helford Gallery opens 'Peering Through the Darkness,' featuring new works from Los Angeles art scene painter Luke Chueh. ('Walking through the Valley,' Courtesy of the artist and Corey Helford Gallery)

Saturday, Aug. 26 - Saturday, Sept. 30

Luke Chueh: Peering Through the Darkness

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights

The gallery presents its next major solo show, featuring new works from contemporary artist Luke Chueh, whose style blends elements of pop art, minimalism and surrealism. Also opening at the gallery is a solo show from Pop-Surrealist painter, illustrator and comic artist Camilla d'Errico. Also present is the annual Buy Art Save Kittens fundraiser (presented in partnership with Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats). The opening reception takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Saturday, Aug. 26; 12 - 4 p.m.

World of Wonder Pop-Up Store - RuPaul’s Drag Race Drag Sale

World of Wonder Gallery

6650 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Shop a one-day sale that features merchandise from famed drag queens Pandora Boxx, Scarlet Envy, Scarlett Bobo, Ongina and Mariah Paris Balenciaga, who will all be in attendance to meet attendees. Additional merchandise will be available for purchase from Gottmik and Honey Davenport. House of Love cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase.

COST: FREE with RSVP ; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 27; 7 p.m.

Feel Good Comedy

The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

5970 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

This all-ages comedy show features a bold and sassy lineup of up-and-coming comics including Terra Ace, Joy Wolfe, Eric Owusu, Genesis Sol, Sayaka Miyatani, Rachel Scanlon and Adrian Colon Jr.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 27; 1 p.m.

Happy Sundays

Various venues

Zaferia Neighborhood, Long Beach

The music festival takes over various stages in the LBC. Check out over three dozen artists/bands, including Nectarines, L.A. Witch, Soft Palms, The Paranoyds, Julia Julia and others. The comedy stage returns this year to the Long Beach Playhouse with headliners Christopher Carmen and Shane Torres, plus more.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 27; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Prosperity Market

Hollywood Park (adjacent to SoFi Stadium)

1213 S. District Dr., Inglewood

Prosperity Market — a mobile farmers market that supports and highlights Black-owned businesses — hosts a pop-up event to celebrate Black Business Month and to conclude its third annual Black Business Scavenger Hunt. Vendors include The Farmer Ken, Sienna Naturals, Ghost Town Oats, Gloria's Shito, Runway Boutique, The Plant Chica, California Coffee Company, Happi Jam, Tranquilitea, The Lazy Rose Cafe, The Heart Dept, Sherman Produce, Compton Vegan, Chef Brandi Biggles and others. The parking lot entrance is located on 97th St. & Prairie Ave. and costs $5 for the first two hours.

COST: FREE - $60; MORE INFO

Hike the old Los Angeles Zoo trail in Griffith Park. (Rosalind Chang / via Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

Hike the Old LA Zoo

Though the animals are long gone, abandoned, enclosed structures remain at the old zoo in Griffith Park. The easy hike can be creepy to do alone (though it’s now a picnic area), so if you’d like to hike the 2.5 loop trail with people, the Outbound City Project’s L,A, Chapter is holding a group outing on Saturday, Aug. 26. Meet up at the Merry Go Round Lot in Griffith Park starting at 8 a.m. to traverse the Fern Canyon Trail and the Upper Old Zoo Trail. The hike is free regardless of whether you go solo or with the Outbound group (but register to let them know you’re coming).

Viewing Pick

NFMLA Monthly Film Festival - InFocus: International Animation

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA)’s monthly film festival returns on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2:30 - 10:15 p.m. at South Park Center in downtown L.A. The August line-up celebrates emerging filmmakers from around the world. The first program features a number of short films made in California; the second block focuses on films from the city of L.A. and the third program showcases international animation. The day also includes drinks and mixers, filmmaker Q&As and networking. Tickets: $10 - $30.

The sushi spot Santō recently opened in Silver Lake. (Jakob N. Layman / Courtesy of Santō )

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



The Victor in Santa Ynez holds an end-of-summer clambake al fresco on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets ($125) include a welcome glass of bubbly and a feast of crab claws, steamed clams, mussels, sausage, potatoes, and buttery corn, plus beer and wine.

al fresco on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets ($125) include a welcome glass of bubbly and a feast of crab claws, steamed clams, mussels, sausage, potatoes, and buttery corn, plus beer and wine. Sayonara Summer is a fundraising block party in DTLA’s Art District benefiting the food security program at No Us Without You L.A. On Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 6 p.m. on Colyton Street (between 5th and Palmetto), guests can enjoy some of L.A.’s favorite foods, spirits and brews while listening to DJs and mariachis throughout the afternoon. Tickets: $20 - $100.

in DTLA’s Art District benefiting the food security program at No Us Without You L.A. On Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 6 p.m. on Colyton Street (between 5th and Palmetto), guests can enjoy some of L.A.’s favorite foods, spirits and brews while listening to DJs and mariachis throughout the afternoon. Tickets: $20 - $100. Rossoblu in downtown L.A. holds an ”End of Summer/Ferragosto" celebration on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets ($125) include an Italian spritz, pasta demonstration, an eight-course dinner and live music.

on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets ($125) include an Italian spritz, pasta demonstration, an eight-course dinner and live music. Grand Central Market in downtown L.A. holds a Night Market on Friday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Shop from the Bazaar, eat from diverse food vendors, sip on cocktails or get inked from the pop-up tattoo shop. Free admission; VIP package is $30.

on Friday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Shop from the Bazaar, eat from diverse food vendors, sip on cocktails or get inked from the pop-up tattoo shop. Free admission; VIP package is $30. On Friday, Aug. 25, 7 to 11 p.m., the L.A. Zoo’s popular Brew at the Zoo event returns for its 11th installment. The night features more than 40 breweries and cideries, with pub-style food options, live music, a DJ dance party, and, of course, wild things. Standard, early admission, VIP tickets and designated driver tickets are available. Food is only included in the VIP option. Ages 21+. Admission: $50 - $175.

event returns for its 11th installment. The night features more than 40 breweries and cideries, with pub-style food options, live music, a DJ dance party, and, of course, wild things. Standard, early admission, VIP tickets and designated driver tickets are available. Food is only included in the VIP option. Ages 21+. Admission: $50 - $175. Kevin Hart’s plant-based Hart House celebrates its first anniversary . On Aug. 25, all Hart House locations launch the limited time-offer “House Party” shake — vanilla mint cream swirled with dairy-free whipped topping and chocolate drizzle (available through Sept. 12). Customers also get a free cookie with the purchase of any meal. The Hart House Hollywood (6800 Sunset Blvd.) and University Park South (3726 S. Figueroa) locations are also hosting parties from 6 to 8 p.m. with swag giveaways, games and a DJ.

. On Aug. 25, all Hart House locations launch the limited time-offer “House Party” shake — vanilla mint cream swirled with dairy-free whipped topping and chocolate drizzle (available through Sept. 12). Customers also get a free cookie with the purchase of any meal. The Hart House Hollywood (6800 Sunset Blvd.) and University Park South (3726 S. Figueroa) locations are also hosting parties from 6 to 8 p.m. with swag giveaways, games and a DJ. The sushi and hand roll bar Santō opened in Silver Lake on Sunset Blvd. last week. Much like its original location in Mexico City, the new location offers both sushi classics and signature items including a torched hamachi nigiri with Oaxacan chocolate and Colima salt; otoro sashimi seared with Binchōtan (a Japanese coal), and items featuring vegan tuna and salmon from Fysh (which is a tapioca based product) for a vegan spicy tuna hand roll and more. The dessert menu features flavors (ube, matcha, et al.) from Pazzo Gelato across the street.