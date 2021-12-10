Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

LA Rain Will Be Back. Another Storm Is Coming Next Week

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Dec 10, 2021 11:55 AM
An ariel view of someone holding a Black umbrella walking on a wet Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Rain falls on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, Jan. 14, 2019.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
L.A.’s perpetual dry weather is on hiatus next week.

A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and snow in elevated areas across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

Mike Wofford, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said most of the rain will arrive Monday and pick up Tuesday.

“We're looking at a pretty good storm coming in,” Wofford said. “Calling for about one to three inches for the coast and valley areas.”

About twice as much rain will fall than during October’s storm. Ventura County will bear the brunt of it. Don't forget to turn your headlights on during rainfall and to drive safely, experts say.

In the meantime, it will be near freezing at night in the mountain areas. Downtown L.A. temperatures will drop into the low 40s and 50s tonight and Saturday.

The daytime this weekend will be cool and dry. So grab a sweater and check out something fun to do in across SoCal.

What questions do you have about Southern California?
The Brief

