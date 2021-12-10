LA Rain Will Be Back. Another Storm Is Coming Next Week

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

L.A.’s perpetual dry weather is on hiatus next week.

A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and snow in elevated areas across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service .

Mike Wofford, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said most of the rain will arrive Monday and pick up Tuesday.

“We're looking at a pretty good storm coming in,” Wofford said. “Calling for about one to three inches for the coast and valley areas.”

About twice as much rain will fall than during October’s storm. Ventura County will bear the brunt of it. Don't forget to turn your headlights on during rainfall and to drive safely, experts say.

Latest projections for the Monday-Tuesday storm. Amounts increased some. Expecting amounts 2 to 3 times more than the October storm. Significant roadway flooding and burn area debris flows possible. Prepare now. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/6RkJgyfHYF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 9, 2021

In the meantime, it will be near freezing at night in the mountain areas. Downtown L.A. temperatures will drop into the low 40s and 50s tonight and Saturday.

The daytime this weekend will be cool and dry. So grab a sweater and check out something fun to do in across SoCal.